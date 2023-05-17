Wyoming sorority sisters speak out after lawsuit launched over transgender member

Three Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters from the University of Wyoming and their attorney joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday to speak out after commencing a lawsuit over the inclusion of a transgender member.

Host Laura Ingraham reported the sorority member in question, Artemis Langford, allegedly would sit on the sofa in a common area watching the sisters walk by for prolonged periods of time. One allegation, she added, reportedly stated Langford was seen having an erection through leggings.

In a statement to "The Ingraham Angle," the national KKG chapter said it is aware of the litigation and that it intends to address concerns through the legal process.

"While we cannot comment in detail on this pending litigation, it contains numerous false allegations. Kappa Kappa Gamma values diversity and does not discriminate based on classes protected by state, local or federal law," the statement read.

"The Ingraham Angle" reached out to the school and Langford but did not receive a response.

One of the plaintiff sisters, Hannah, said she and her fellow members were "shocked" by the alleged events and inclusion of Langford in the sorority.

"I can speak for myself saying I never thought this would happen to me, especially in a sorority and a space for women. We were never told it was a unisex space," Hannah said. "We joined under the impression that it was a single-sex organization."

Another sister, Jaylyn, told Ingraham there have been many uncomfortable moments in the sorority house, saying the situation proves the importance of female-only spaces.

"That's why we're here today — we're fighting for the importance of women's spaces and what it truly means to be a woman. We were promised from the beginning that we would have a sisterhood, meaning only females, and our national sorority has failed us."

Hannah said the national KKG chapter "ignored" the members and "valued someone else over us in this uncomfortable situation."

The lawsuit, filed in Wyoming federal court, named Ohio-based non-profit Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity as a nominal and direct defendant; Mary Pat Rooney, president of the fraternity council of Kappa Kappa Gamma fraternity, "in her official capacity"; Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co., "a Wyoming non-profit corporation"; and Langford.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Ingraham asked the sorority members' attorney Cassie Craven about the case, saying the defendants must be "relying on federal law here."

"I don't think Wyoming has state protections in this regard, but nevertheless, it looks like they're going to lean on the feds to win this case for them," Ingraham said.

"I just don't see a way out for them," Craven replied. "They want everyone to believe that being a woman is nothing more than wearing lipstick and the pronouns that you use, and we all know that it amounts to womanhood. It amounts to a lifetime of experiences."

Craven alleged the defendants are seeking to deprive the plaintiffs of such experiences, while adding the plaintiffs have witnessed "extreme preferential treatment" toward Langford.

"It's very disheartening that when you're a 6'2", 260-lb man, you're treated as the victim in today's society, but the bylaws are very clear: This is an all-women's organization."