Apple sparks outrage with 'unacceptable' and 'cringey' Black History Month fitness challenge

Apple was sharply criticized on social media in response to its rollout of a Black History Month fitness challenge that awards participants with a "Unity Award" for working out seven days a week.

The challenge garnered attention on TikTok after user @prettycritical shared the notification she got to her AppleWatch, calling it "unbelieveable" and "unacceptable."

"Unity Challenge: Let's come together to honor Black history," the challenge read, according to the TikTok. "Earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring for seven days in a row during February."

"Good morning to everyone, except for Apple, which pushed me this notification this morning," TikToker @prettycritical said in her video.

"I just think it's unbelievable and unacceptable that, especially in the wake of Tyre Nichols' murder, the one thing that Apple has to say about honoring black people and black history is use our product, maybe use a little weight, I mean' come on," she added in response to the challenge.

The Tikok was flooded with dozens of comment from other users criticizing the move by apple.

"Lose weight to end racism was not an approach I thought I’d ever hear," one user wrote.

"sitting on the couch for 7 days straight to spite them for this," another commented.

Other users were quick to push back against @prettycritical's take on the challenge.

"The goal of the Watch is encouraging fitness and they will tie it with current happenings," one user wrote. "We could read deeper into it but I dont think we need to."

"i think you’re reaching miss mama like as black peolle we gotta stop thinking everything lil thing is against us this is not malicious," another user commented. @prettycritical clarified she didn't think the move was malicious, but "tone deaf and cringey."

In a press release detailing its plans for Black History Month, Apple explained that its fitness app would share new workouts throughout the month of February.

"Apple commemorates Black History Month with exclusive content and curated launches celebrating Black culture and community," the press release red.

"Throughout February, Apple Watch users can participate in the Unity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award by closing their Move ring seven days in a row," according to the company.