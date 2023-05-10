AP shocks by reporting trans kids are ‘protected from parents’ with new gender-affirming care law

The Associated Press raised eyebrows Tuesday by framing a report on a new Washington law allowing minors seeking gender-affirming care to proceed without parental consent as transgender kids being "protected from parents."

The AP report headlined, "Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law," failed to use the word "estranged" that was critical to the story’s lead. While the headline shocked many, others were outraged at the content of the report which described a law that makes it easier for runaway children to access to "gender-affirming" care such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and life-altering surgeries.

"Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law," the news-gathering service reported beneath the alarming headline.

Conservative influencer Greg Price tweeted an image of the headline captioned, "What the actual communist f—k,."

"So much for that whole thing about ‘separating kids from their parents,’" Price added.

Writer John Hawkins called the law "evil," while another user wrote, "Alternate headline— Parental rights stripped to facilitate easier manipulation of vulnerable children by The State."

Reporter Zaid Jilani wrote, "Associated Press continues its transformation into Media Matters with this headline."

The AP then noted that the new law is "part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors."

Washington’s new law removed barriers that were in place when children accessed temporary housing or shelters. The law by stripped the requirement that parents of runaway minors be contacted.

"Under the new law, facilities can instead contact the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible. Youths will also be allowed to stay at host homes — private, volunteer homes that temporarily house young people without parental permission," the AP reported.

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on the report.

In recent months, 16 states have passed laws banning transgender procedures for minors. This follows similar laws in Europe, including Sweden which was the first state to legalize the practice 41 years ago. The Scandinavian country saw a 1,500% increase in girls ages 13-17 saying they were transgender between 2008 and 2018. Sweden’s National Bank of Health and Welfare said the rollback of rights for minors was necessary because "little is known about the effects of these treatments over the long term and the risks outweigh the benefits currently."

A Reuters investigation found as many as one-third of de-transitioners had regret and many discovered they were really homosexuals.

Fox News’ Dan Springer contributed to this report.