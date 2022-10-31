AP draws outrage after claiming critics of drag shows for kids were 'obscuring its rich history'

Twitter users slammed the Associated Press as "ruining what little credibility they have left" for accusing right-wing critics of politicizing drag queen events for kids.

The AP "explainer" balked at the claim that these events were meant to sexualize or groom children.

"The art form has been cast in a false light in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the ‘sexualization’ or ‘grooming’ of children," it read. AP worried this criticism was "obscur[ing] the art form and its rich history."

The piece went on to claim that drag was not sexual, and drag performers actually wore "more clothes" than what "a typical American woman of the 21st century, at a public beach or on network TV" would wear.

Some figures on social media bristled at the news outlet's characterization of the controversial topic.

Calling the AP a Soviet newspaper, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw argued it became political when the left decided children should go to drag events.

"American Pravda, nobody used to care about this or have a problem with drag queens until YOUR PARTY decided that children need to attend and participate in explicit drag shows. You still have not explained why this is so important to you," she tweeted.

John Basham mocked the AP headline, writing, "OPINION: @Juliepace Is Single-Handedly Ruining What Little Credibility @AP Had Left," referring to the media organization's executive editor.

Former White House reporter Jim Stinson agreed with Pushaw that it wasn't the right that "cared" about drag shows. He tweeted, "REAL EXPLAINER: No one cares about drag shows. I am a Floridian. Drag shows are held often in Key West, Tampa and Orlando. Just keep the kids out of them."

Later in the article, AP slammed leaked videos showing lewd performances in front of children, saying they "lacked context."

The explainer defended one "profane" drag act "in front of a young child" because "the child was with adults" and the venue had advised ahead of time about "coarse content."

Christopher Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, has argued that drag queen story hour is based off of queer theory, which aims to sexualize children and elevate pedophilia.