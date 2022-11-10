AOC torched for 'patently false' claims about crime, law enforcement: 'She's delusional'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., received harsh backlash after she downplayed New York City’s crime crisis and appeared to blame police officers for crime on subways. The panelists on "Outnumbered" criticized the liberal congresswoman for her "patently false" claims after she easily won re-election for a third House term.

The "Squad" member joined the "Breakfast Club" radio show on Tuesday as Americans headed to the polls to vote on issues like crime. She claimed that shootings and major indicators of violent crime are both down in New York City.

"A lot of people think that crime is up, when we actually see that shootings are down, when we see that huge indicators on the most violent crime in New York City is down," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"Subway crime is up. But let's also note that subway crime is up after they committed so many more officers to the subway system. So that also tells us from a policy perspective, adding more cops to the subway isn't solving this problem," she added.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno said AOC’s remarks were hard to stomach.

"It's absolutely, patently false for her to be saying that police presence does not deter crime and to blame violent attacks or rise in crime on our New York City's finest," she said Thursday.

Kennedy, host of "Kennedy" on FOX Business, explained that the rise in crime is the reason for the additional police presence.

"She’s delusional," Kennedy said. "She’s flat-out wrong. If she believes it, she’s not fit to serve."

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany called on New Yorkers to "wake up" to the problems that are pervasive under the state’s continued Democratic leadership.

McEnany noted that Democrats have been winning the governor’s seat by a narrowing margin since 2018, with Gov. Kathy Hochul winning by only five points in this year's midterm over Lee Zeldin.

"So there was a significant recognition here in New York that something is awry," she said.

"Everyone’s going to Florida," she continued. "They’re going to Florida for a reason because those policies work."

Compagno suggested that AOC may eventually face a recall over her "outlandish" claims that mirror what was said by former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin. Boudin was ousted in July after taking office in 2020.

"We thought we would see that this week with AOC, but perhaps we’ll see it next time," she said.

Crime on New York City's transit system is up 40.8% this year, according to NYPD data, which is slightly ahead of the 29.6% jump in overall crime throughout the Big Apple.

