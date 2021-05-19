Every time AOC speaks about immigration, 'she’s wrong': Tom Homan

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan on "Fox & Friends" slammed the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday for its handling of the migrant surge and said liberal Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are consistently "wrong" on immigration and border issues.

AOC, DOZENS OF HOUSE DEMS CITE 'RACIAL RECKONING' TO OPPOSE TARGETING GANG MEMBERS FOR DEPORTATION

TOM HOMAN: AOC is the least smart congresswoman in the history of Congress. Every time she opens her mouth on immigration, she's wrong. But here are the facts of the case. It's an open borders agenda. President Biden made promises to win the progressive left, like open borders agenda. He kept those promises by signing executive orders.

And we have open borders … We have a record across the border, unprecedented record crossings at the border. More children crossed under this administration than any time in the history of the United States Border Patrol.

And at the same time, last month, ICE had the lowest number of arrests and removals in the history of the agency, less than 3,000. When I was third in command at ICE, I had to enforce removal operations, we averaged 30,000 a month! And they're down to 3,000 record entries, lowest on record removals. It just doesn't make sense. This is incompetence at the highest level.