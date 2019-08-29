Former Canadian PM says she's 'rooting for a direct hit' of Hurricane Dorian on Mar-a-Lago

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell said Thursday that she wished for Hurricane Dorian to make a "direct hit" on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The strengthening storm churned over the warm, open waters of the Atlantic on Thursday as forecasts showed Dorian tracking toward Florida's east coast — prompting Trump to warn Dorian "will be BIG!"

Forecasters believe the storm will strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by Friday, and stay well east of the southern and central Bahamas before making a turn toward Florida by Sunday afternoon.

At that time, the latest NHC forecast is for the storm to make landfall Monday as a Category 4 storm.

However, Campbell saw a silver lining in the potential damage that could be caused by the massive storm.

"I'm rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!" she tweeted on Thursday.

The president often makes visits to Mar-a-Lago when he's not in Washington D.C. It has been reported that the resort is the hurricane's path.

Campbell, who served fewer than five months as Canada's prime minister following the resignation of Brian Mulroney in 1993, faced backlash for the tweet, many calling it "embarrassing" and "disgusting."

Campbell doubled down amid the criticism, telling her critics to "get a grip."

"As there are in Puerto Rico- sorry you don’t get snark- but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable!" Campbell said to a critic who pointed out "real people" live and work in and around Mar-a-Lago. "We'd also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip!"

