Antifa mob wreaks havoc on GOP candidate's Portland rally: 'From roses to riots'

Sandy, Oregon mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam is devastated after an alleged Antifa group disrupted his "Fund the Police" rally in Portland on Saturday.

Prepared to throw firecrackers at attendees and deface campaign materials, the group brought a reminder of its "anti-fascist" message that often finds itself on the opposing end of free speech supporters.

During a Monday interview with "Fox & Friends First" guest host Joey Jones, Pulliam described the developments as "unbelievable."

"The city of Portland – from roses to riots. As a statewide candidate for governor, we should be able to go to the largest metropolitan community of our state and have a peaceful campaign rally," he said.

"Of course, less than 15 minutes in, we're greeted by Antifa, showing up with firecrackers that they're throwing at us, paint, feces all over our campaign [signs], our campaign bus completely destroyed…"

Pulliam used the instance to illustrate the state of Portland and to remind viewers that he would act as a fighter for the people of his state.

He also weighed in on claims that Antifa is fictitious, saying that certain naysayers denied that the development took place.

"It's unbelievable. We have video footage evidence that's all over Twitter, all over social media, the local news has picked it up, and just like you say, they're claiming it didn't even happen," he said.

Pulliam pointed to the wave of violent crime, including riots and homicides, and to a shortage of law enforcement which prompted a 20-minute wait for a 911 operator after attendees attempted to call the police.

Pulliam added these examples in stressing the need for change.

"That's why we're running for governor," he said. "Republicans are looking for a fighter, and we're going to take this fight all the way to the governor's office."