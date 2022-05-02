Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends First
Antifa mob wreaks havoc on GOP candidate's Portland rally: 'From roses to riots'

Stan Pulliam says Portland police took 20 minutes to respond to calls from rallygoers

Taylor Penley
Taylor Penley
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: 'How about the people who are awoken?' Video

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: 'How about the people who are awoken?'

Stan Pulliam, Sandy, Oregon Mayor and state Republican gubernatorial candidate, discusses the need for change within his state following an Antifa mob's disrupted a GOP rally.

Sandy, Oregon mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam is devastated after an alleged Antifa group disrupted his "Fund the Police" rally in Portland on Saturday.

Prepared to throw firecrackers at attendees and deface campaign materials, the group brought a reminder of its "anti-fascist" message that often finds itself on the opposing end of free speech supporters.

UNDERSTAFFED PORTLAND POLICE FORCED TO SHUTTER COLD CASE UNIT, DEAL ‘DEVASTATING’ BLOW FOR FAMILIES

Apparent antifa demonstrators protest near a GOP rally for gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam in Portland, Oregon.

Apparent antifa demonstrators protest near a GOP rally for gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam in Portland, Oregon. (Photo courtesy Stan Pulliam campaign)

During a Monday interview with "Fox & Friends First" guest host Joey Jones, Pulliam described the developments as "unbelievable."

"The city of Portland – from roses to riots. As a statewide candidate for governor, we should be able to go to the largest metropolitan community of our state and have a peaceful campaign rally," he said.

"Of course, less than 15 minutes in, we're greeted by Antifa, showing up with firecrackers that they're throwing at us, paint, feces all over our campaign [signs], our campaign bus completely destroyed…"

One of the projectiles hurled at GOP rallygoers in downtown Portland on April 30, 2022.

One of the projectiles hurled at GOP rallygoers in downtown Portland on April 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy Stan Pulliam campaign)

Pulliam used the instance to illustrate the state of Portland and to remind viewers that he would act as a fighter for the people of his state.

He also weighed in on claims that Antifa is fictitious, saying that certain naysayers denied that the development took place.

WHAT IS ANTIFA, THE FAR-LEFT GROUP TIED TO VIOLENT PROTESTS?

Antifa rioters clash with anti-mask protesters in bloody confrontation Video

"It's unbelievable. We have video footage evidence that's all over Twitter, all over social media, the local news has picked it up, and just like you say, they're claiming it didn't even happen," he said.

Pulliam pointed to the wave of violent crime, including riots and homicides, and to a shortage of law enforcement which prompted a 20-minute wait for a 911 operator after attendees attempted to call the police.

Pulliam added these examples in stressing the need for change.

"That's why we're running for governor," he said. "Republicans are looking for a fighter, and we're going to take this fight all the way to the governor's office."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.