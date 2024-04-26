Anti-Israel protesters in Seattle delay campus encampment after being called out for lack of diversity: Report

An anti-Israel student protest group at the University of Washington in Seattle revealed online that it would delay a planned protest for not being diverse enough, per a recent report.

"The encampment was scheduled for Thursday morning at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle," 770KTTH reported in a story flagged by radio host Jason Rantz. "UW administration privately told Jewish leaders that the school did not intend to intervene with the direct action unless ‘the event escalates and threatens life safety.’"

The Progressive Student Union (UWPSU) revealed Thursday that an encampment it had originally planned to protest the Israel-Hamas war was not a good enough "reflection of the UW community."

"After a long meeting we decided to postpone the encampment," the group posted on Instagram Thursday. "We want to make sure this encampment is a better reflection of the UW community, and having even greater unity with Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab students."

"We want to be part of a much larger coalition of groups and make no mistake, WE WILL HAVE A UW ENCAMPMENT!" the post continued. "We want to make sure everyone’s voice is included and this action is as safe, secure, and strong as possible."

Multiple students criticized UWPSU online for not listening enough to "Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students," and having "zero community support" from them, per the report.

"The pushback was so intense that UWPSU deleted criticism posted on their wall. It, too, sparked backlash," 770KTTH revealed. "An unidentified user said, ‘Hey, also wondering if y’all could address deleting the comment about an apparent lack of Arab leadership for this encampment.'"

Fox News Digital reached out to UWPSU for comment.

The University of Washington in Seattle is one of many colleges across the U.S. that have seen major student protests on campus.

At Columbia University, student protests have resulted in over 100 arrests. At UT Austin, student protests resulted in over 50 people being arrested after demonstrators yelled "Pigs go home!" at police.

On Friday, Columbia updated that it would not invite the New York Police Department to campus to disperse protests.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano, Bryan Preston and Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.