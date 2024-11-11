Marvel 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo on GOP landslide victory: 'We got our a--es kicked'

Actor and outspoken Harris-Walz campaign supporter Mark Ruffalo admitted that the Democrats "suffered a great loss" on Sunday.

"We got our a--es kicked. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but sometimes you have to spend a little time in bed before it happens. It was hard to come here, honestly," Ruffalo said during a 20-minute speech behind a podium at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California’s Bill of Rights Awards.

The star continued, "The fact that we’re here says a great deal about what we all care about in this life, and I want to appreciate you all for your values and the grief and the fear that you most acutely may be feeling as well, because I know I am."

"We suffered a great loss, it’s a loss that touches deeply on so much of what we’ve worked for and we’ve hoped for and dreamed of for such a long time now."

PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP'S VICTORY SENDS HOLLYWOOD INTO TAILSPIN

Ruffalo was a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris during her campaign. The star of Marvel's "Avengers," who portrayed the popular comic book character "The Hulk," participated in a campaign ad promoting Harris with his fellow cast members of the hit movie franchise. The ad also featured fellow stars Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, and Paul Bettany.

Ruffalo joins a chorus of famous Hollywood figures expressing disappointment at Harris’ defeat last week when her opponent, President-elect Donald Trump, clinched a landslide victory after he swept every battleground state and secured the popular vote.

Trump’s second presidential election came alongside the GOP winning the Senate majority and likely maintaining the House majority, though some congressional races have yet to be called.

The morning after Election Day, ​​Harris congratulated Trump over the phone and later delivered a concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University.

'FAMILY TIES' STAR JUSTINE BATEMAN SLAMS 'UN-AMERICAN PERIOD' OVER THE LAST 4 YEARS: 'COMMON SENSE DISCARDED'

Several other celebrities, many of whom supported Harris, began to soul search after the Republicans’ decisive victory. Furthermore, "The Big Short" director and staunch progressive Adam McKay announced that he was abandoning the Democratic Party for the Green Party or Working Class Families Party.

The Republican Party’s decisive victory has prompted many discussions within the Democratic Party to open an autopsy on the election results, especially considering that a Republican has not won both the popular vote and the electoral college in over 20 years.

For instance, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accused the Democratic Party of abandoning the working class.

Ruffalo explained further that "action is the very thing that pushes back despair."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Ruffalo continued, "those who want to do us harm, we’re related to them too, and they’re related to us. We’re all part of that family, they’ve just gone wrong and forgotten who they are."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He concluded, "I’ve felt demoralization and despair so many times along the road of all of this, and the message I keep getting is if you’re losing hope, you’re not giving enough and you’re not doing enough. Action is the very thing that pushes back despair."