A Delta Air Lines flight was delayed and police were called to the flight's departure gate after a woman berated employees and a fellow traveler.

The incident was caught on video and posted to Instagram by bigjune6, who filmed the scene at Gate B14 of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The woman can be seen repeatedly hurling the f-word at three Black female Delta employees and yelling for a manager to come down and speak with her.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves," she screams at one of the employees while pressed against the countertop.

One of the female employees eventually gets on her cell phone while another begins speaking into a walkie-talkie.

"Where are the police?" the furious customer screams multiple times before violently slamming a large carry-on bag against the counter.

As the scene continues, she calls one of the employees a "moron" and a fellow traveler a "weasel."

Other customers waiting to board the flight scheduled for Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) can be heard expressing displeasure with the woman's public display.

The woman's loud outburst continues for several more minutes as the employees speak calmly and attempt to calm her down. Law enforcement then arrived at the gate and spoke with the woman before escorting her out of the door to the plane docking area.

The flight was eventually delayed by one hour because of the incident.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an airline spokesperson said, "Delta appreciates the professionalism shown by our people, customers, and law enforcement to handle this unfortunate display."

It is unclear what started the woman's angry rant or whether she was deemed unfit to board the flight.

The incident comes one week after transgender actress Tommy Dorfman posted a video of her arguing with a Delta Air Lines employee on Christmas Eve.

The actress claimed that the employee, identified only as Tristan, intentionally misgendered her, causing a "human rights violation."

Dorfman's outburst at the departure gate led the worker to say his misgendering was not intentional, but if the actress wanted to take it personally, that was also okay.

"You're being condescending and if you want to continue, I'll have Port Authority escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don't mind," the worker added.

Delta Air Lines told Fox News Digital they were aware of the video and were "…looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred."