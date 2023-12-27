Transgender actress accuses Delta employees of intentional misgendering in viral video

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman claimed that workers for Delta Air Lines intentionally misgendered her and committed a "human rights violation" following a viral video of the alleged incident.

In a short clip posted to TikTok on Christmas Eve, 31-year-old Dorfman says, "And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally?" while standing by the departure gate.

Referring to Dorfman, the worker can be heard saying, "While she's talking—while he's talking" before being cut off.

"You just misgendered me again," Dorfman replies.

"It wasn't intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that's also okay," the worker says.

Dorfman then claims one of the worker's colleagues had intentionally misgendered her twice.

"You're being condescending and if you want to continue, I'll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don't mind," the worker adds.

Dorfman revealed the employee is named Tristan and said he was fine with the footage being posted to social media following the incident at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

In her TikTok caption, Dorfman wrote she did not "realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly."

Dorfman, who starred in the hit Netflix show "13 Reasons Why," revealed in 2021 that she is a trans woman who uses she/her pronouns.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said, "we're aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred."