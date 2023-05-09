Anheuser-Busch sales down 12.5% since April, new report confirms

Following the controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch saw a significant fall in sales for April while other beer brands saw a slight rise.

In a report released by Beer Business Daily, the beer company, along with its brands, Bud Light and Budweiser, faced net losses for four weeks in April leading up to April 29. This followed initial reports that showed Bud Light in-store sales dropped 26% in the week of April 22.

"A-B volumes went down 12.5% while Molson Coors was up 7.6% and Constellation up 3.8%. Bud Light was down 21.4% while Coors Light was up 10.9% and Miller Lite up 12.8%," the website reported.

It continued, "Budweiser was down 11.5% while Yuengling was up 14.7% and Coors Banquet up 20.5% Even Miller Genuine Draft was up 3.7%. Busch down 5.3%, Natural down 6%, Keystone up 5.3%, and Pabst up 14.3%."

In addition, Anheuser-Busch dollars went down by approximately 6.1%.

Data from Connecticut-based Bump Williams Consulting also showed that total sales for Bud Light fell by 8% for the year so far, costing the company approximately $5 billion in losses.

Anheuser-Busch faced intense backlash after videos emerged of Mulvaney revealing that the influencer was sent a can of Bud Light featuring an image of her face in celebration for Mulvaney’s year of "girlhood" as well as preparation for March Madness. The promotion quickly led to calls for boycotts, particularly among conservative commentators.

In the meantime, the company has since attempted to make amends with its customers. Bud Light marketing vice president Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands, both took a leave of absence after backlash, particularly after Heinerscheid was caught in an interview blasting the brand as "fratty" with "out of touch humor." A new country-based ad also aired during the NFL Draft on April 27 as part of a new campaign.

The company has also attempted to contextualize the Mulvaney videos, explaining that a "third-party ad agency" was responsible for the collaboration with no intention to sell the can. Anheuser-Busch stated that the marketing firm has since been fired, though it declined to name the company.

Anheuser-Busch also originally put out a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the can.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding the new April numbers.