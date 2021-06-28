Andy Ngo says podcast banned from SoundCloud

Writer Andy Ngo announced on Monday that SoundCloud had permanently banned his podcast from their platform.

Ngo, who is also an editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, revealed over the weekend that the music-audio platform SoundCloud had banned his podcast for "violating" the site’s terms of services. The journalist initially provided details of the banning on his Twitter account.

"@SoundCloud has permanently banned me & my podcast @YouShouldNgo. In an email, it says I violated its community guidelines without naming the alleged offending content. Guests have included @RubinReport, @DouglasKMurray & @jordanbpeterson. cc @SCsupport" Ngo tweeted.

Based on Ngo’s account, SoundCloud sent an email claiming that his podcast "Things You Should Ngo" "has been permanently removed on the grounds of being dedicated to violating our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines."

ANDY NGO REPORTEDLY TACKLED, PUNCHED BY PORTLAND RIOTERS DURING LATEST NIGHT OF UNREST

The terms and conditions included: using the platform "to upload, post, store, transmit, display, copy, distribute, promote, make available or otherwise communicate to the public: any Content that is abusive, libelous, defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or is otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud’s reasonable discretion"

The email also explained that once an account violates these terms, all accounts, tracks, and followers are banned from returning to the site. It did not provide an exact instance as to when Ngo violated these terms in his podcast.

When reached for a comment, Ngo told Fox News, "The long list of violations Sound Cloud accuses me of allegedly violating include incitement to violence. How can a legitimate business accuse a client of such egregious crimes without even pointing to the offending content or giving me an opportunity to ask for more information? My podcast included interviews with professors and public figures like Ben Shapiro and Dave Rubin."

Fox News reached out to SoundCloud but they have yet to respond. The company has not yet publicly acknowledged banning Ngo from their platform.

In an email provided by Ngo, SoundCloud also neglected a chance of appeal for the permanent ban, seemingly ensuring that Ngo cannot challenge this decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. But at the least paying clients like myself on Sound Cloud should know exactly what content they’ve uploaded that is so egregious that it merits permanent suspension," Ngo responded. "I’m scratching my head over what they could find so objectionable about interviews with professors and mainstream figures."

Ngo’s last podcast premiered in March 2020 and featured Imam Tawhidi discussing the parallels between violent Islamic extremists and members of Antifa. His previous podcasts can still be found on YouTube.