Rep. Biggs: Many Americans tuned out impeachment because of Pelosi's tactics

House Judiciary Committee member Andy Biggs on Monday pushed back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim that Trump’s impeachment delay was successful, saying he finds her statements "hypercritical" and "bizarre," adding that because of her actions, many Americans have tuned out impeachment.

Speaking on “America’s Newsroom," Biggs contradicted Pelosi’s statements on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, where she defended her decision to withhold the articles of impeachment against President Trump for weeks, insisting the delay was successful.

Pelosi said “we feel that it [produced] a very positive result in terms of additional emails and unredacted information that has come forward.

“More importantly, raising the profile on the fact that we need to have witnesses and documentation. And if we don't, that is a cover-up,” she added.

“When she talks about a cover-up, if you don't have witnesses and you truncate the event and I look at her and I say, ‘You covered it up because we had an investigation going on and you didn’t let the Judiciary Committee participate,’” Biggs countered.

“Everything was truncated. You didn’t bring in witnesses. The president's counsel was not allowed to participate. Basically, it was just a ridiculously poor showing on the part of Nancy Pelosi and now I find it hypercritical to say that if the Senate doesn’t bring in witnesses that she wants in, then there’s a cover-up.

“I think that’s bizarre to me quite frankly,” Biggs added.

He went on to say that contrary to what Pelosi has said, he does not think the delay has worked in Democrats’ favor.

“You get people and you start looking in the battleground states and you start looking at independents and one of two things has happened: Either they’ve switched over and said the president should not be impeached or should not be removed from office, or, even worse for her [Pelosi], is they basically tune this whole thing out,” Biggs said.

“I think you find a lot of Americans have tuned this out because of Nancy Pelosi, the way she’s handled this thing.”

On Sunday, Pelosi confirmed that she and fellow Democrats will soon discuss sending articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for a trial.

Pelosi has faced criticism from Republicans for not allowing the impeachment process to move forward, and even some Democrats have expressed impatience. Biggs said he foresees a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, followed by senators debating the impeachment trial rules for a few days.

“I think they’re going to adopt the Clinton rules, that's what I've been told,” Biggs said.

“The Clinton rules means you’re going to have a couple of weeks, you’re going to have a set of hours for each side, for the president's counsel as well as the Democrats from the House to present their case to the senators. And if the senators decide they want to take depositions or if they want to have witnesses, they’ll vote on that at that point and bring them in if they want to. And then there will be a vote at some point.”

