Andrew Yang backs impeachment, but warns against falling into Trump 'trap'

Tech entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang appeared on "The View" and expressed his support for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, insisting it's "the right thing to do."

"I am on board with the decision to impeach Donald Trump because at some point, if you are literally calling foreign leaders and asking them for political help in return for releasing aid that Congress had already authorized, at some point you have to impeach and say, 'Look, this is the right thing to do regardless of the political calculation,'" Yang said Thursday.

"I will say that the politics may or may not work out in the right way, but we're a country of laws. You have to enforce the laws."

The Democratic presidential hopeful then warned about "the trap" Dems face heading into 2020.

"Anytime we're talking about Donald Trump, Donald Trump is winning," Yang explained. "And Democrats need an affirmative vision that people are just as excited about. Like if the Democratic message is 'Donald Trump bad! Impeach Donald Trump!' then we're actually increasing the chances of him getting a second term."

The calls for Trump's impeachment has grown significantly among Democrats since the Ukraine controversy emerged last week. More than half the Dem-controlled House is now reportedly in favor of pursuing impeachment and nearly all of the 2020 presidential candidates have expressed support for the inquiry launched this week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.