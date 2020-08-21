Reporter faces backlash for mocking Trump's tweet honoring late brother following funeral

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg faced intense backlash Friday for mocking a tweet of President Trump's that paid tribute to his late brother.

A private service for Robert Trump was held at the White House on Friday. The president's younger brother died Aug. 15 at the age of 71.

On Friday evening, Trump posted a final goodbye to his sibling.

"Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!" Trump tweeted.

Feinberg, whose work appears in The Independent and Breakfast Media, chose to respond with an attempt at humor, writing, "Not sure twitter works in the hereafter."

The response was swift and fierce.

"Absolutely disgusting!" White House special assistant Judd Deere reacted.

"This is journalism 2020," GOP strategist Chris Barron tweeted.

"This is who they are," The Post Millenial staff writer Chad Felix Greene said.

"What a truly vile thing to say. You guys are constantly finding ways to sink to new lows in the media," filmmaker Robby Starbuck told Feinberg.

"Imagine actually hitting send on this. You’re disgusting," Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis wrote.

Feinberg responded by accusing Trump campaign officials of directing a social media harassment campaign against him.

"You *definitely* know how to reach me if you have a problem, Judd," he wrote in response to Deere. "Because you and your colleagues have approached me about such matters before — and you know I've been responsive -- it's clear that your intent here is to direct harassment, not express any legitimate concerns."

The tweet was still up as of Friday evening.