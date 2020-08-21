Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin claims she cried '15, 20' times while watching Dem convention

Washington Post "conservative opinion writer" Jennifer Rubin claimed Thursday she was so moved by this year's Democratic National Convention that she cried more than dozen times during the four-night event.

Joe Biden wrapped up the convention Thursday night by officially accepting the Democratic Party's nomination in a well-received speech. His remarks followed impassioned speeches from former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Biden's wife Jill, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris among others.

Following the conclusion of the convention, CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter asked how emotional the quadrennial gathering of Democrats made viewers.

"I need an honest tally from all you who watched all four nights of the Dem convention telling me the number of times the programming made you cry. Go," Carpenter tweeted.

Rubin, an MSNBC contributor, responded to Carpenter's inquiry.

"15? 20?" Rubin estimated.

Rubin's response raised some eyebrows.

"This means you need a psychiatrist," filmmaker Robby Starbuck responded.

"Do tears of boredom count?" Daily Wire editor and writer Jon Brown jokingly asked.

"#DemocracyDiesInDementedness" opinion columnist Rita Panahi quipped.

Rubin, previously an outspoken conservative critic of Obama, repeatedly praised his speech on Wednesday night, tweeting "Obama's mere presence reminded us of what a dignified, responsible president sounds like." In 2012, Rubin claimed the 44th president was "killing the Democratic Party."