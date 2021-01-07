Anderson Cooper: Pro-Trump Capitol rioters headed 'to the Olive Garden' after committing mayhem

CNN host Anderson Cooper took a shot at the popular restaurant chain Olive Garden on Wednesday, speculating that the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol probably would head there to eat and drink afterward.

"Look at them, they’re high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it’s stunning," he said. "And they’re going to go back, you know, to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn they’re staying at, and the Garden Marriott, and they’re going to have some drinks and they're going to talk about the great day they had in Washington ... They stood up for nothing other than mayhem."

"Case study in how to abandon the moral high ground," the Fourth Watch's Steve Krakauer wrote as he linked to a clip of the segment.

Critics of Cooper's comments viewed it as elitist and unnecessary, with one calling it the sort of "MSM garbage that needs to stop."

The Italian restaurant's fans also did not take kindly to Cooper's remarks.

Cooper made the comments after a mob breached the Capitol building Wednesday while lawmakers met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

The rioters came from a rally where President Trump continued to falsely claim he had won the election and urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors Trump viewed as fraudulent. Trump has come under fierce criticism from Republicans and Democrats and seen a slew of resignations from his own administration in the past 24 hours for his conduct.

A spokesperson for Olive Garden did not respond to requests for comment.