Female lawyer roasted for criticizing Amy Coney Barrett's outfit

A tweet criticizing the outfit worn by Judge Amy Coney Barrett during Monday’s confirmation hearing was absolutely shredded by critics, with everyone from Dan Loesch to Sen. Ted Cruz pointing out how many people disagreed with judging a woman by her appearance.

“Women lawyers & judges wear suits, including dresses with jackets, for work. It is not a great look that ACB consistently does not. No male judge would be dressed in less than correct courtroom attire. It’s inappropriately casual,” an unverified account identified as a lawyer named Leslie McAdoo Gordon wrote to accompany a photo of Barrett, who wore a fuchsia-colored business dress.

Gordon, who has nearly 25,000 followers, was immediately slammed and racked up nearly 20,000 negative comments compared to less than 800 likes.

“Leslie: this is absurd, and I am a trial lawyer,” one follower wrote. “Judge Barrett looks very polished, professional, & SCOTUS-worthy, and your petty comment is ill-considered.”

Several people pointed out that Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg wore a fairly casual outfit during her 1993 confirmation hearing, while others blasted the tweet as sexist.

“You'd be eviscerated on this garbage website if you said that about a liberal woman,” another critic responded.

Many others slammed the tweet:

Meanwhile, Gordon defended herself against much of the criticism:

Fox News' Brooke Singman contrinuted to this report.