American Bar Association rates Amy Coney Barrett 'well qualified' in statement ahead of confirmation hearing

The American Bar Association, the largest lawyers' group in the U.S., rated Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as "well qualified" ahead of her confirmation process in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"A substantial majority of the Standing Committee determined that Judge Barrett is 'Well Qualified,' a a minority is of the opinion that she is 'Qualified' to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States," ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary Chair Randall D. Noel wrote in the letter on Sunday.

The committee "confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament," Noel wrote.

The White House touted Barrett's 2017 "well qualified" rating from the ABA after President Trump nominated her.

The ABA said it would begin an "independent, nonpartisan peer evaluation" of Barrett shortly after her nomination on Sept. 26.

"For the past 67 years, the ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary has conducted comprehensive peer reviews of the professional qualifications of federal judicial nominees, including all 34 U.S Supreme Court nominees," ABA President Patricia Lee Refo said in a statement.

"The committee does not consider the nominee’s philosophy, political affiliation or ideology," her statement continued. "Based on this information, the Standing Committee publicly releases a rating of each federal judicial nominee as either Well Qualified, Qualified or Not Qualified."

