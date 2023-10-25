House elects Johnson as speaker as Republicans rally
The House elected Mike Johnson as the next speaker of the House on Wednesday as Republicans rallied behind his nomination after weeks of infighting.
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
Rep. Mike Johnson was elected by the House to become the next speaker as Republicans rallied behind their fourth nominee to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Johnson could afford only a handful of defections from his fellow Republicans in the chamber-wide vote, but unlike prior candidates, there were no defections to his candidacy from his party.
He won 220 votes, needing around 217 to become speaker.
Democrats meanwhile continued to vote for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He picked up 209 votes from his fellow Democrats.
Johnson scored his party's nomination late Tuesday, with several members absent and three voting present. In just the hours from Tuesday, though, Johnson has shored up support from the three Republicans who voted present in Tuesday's late nomination vote.
Johnson also got support from former President Trump, who gave his support for the GOP nominee, urging Republicans to "get it done, fast" ahead of a potential House speaker vote.
Newly-minted Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., managed to unite one of the most fractured House Republican Conferences in modern history on Wednesday, but he was hardly considered a frontrunner to replace ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Johnson was elected by a unanimous House Republican caucus, ending three weeks of turmoil and multiple failed attempts to fill the speakership after McCarthy's historic ousting. The GOP finally coalesced around Johnson Tuesday following a late-night conference vote behind closed doors.
"I think he has it," a GOP lawmaker who was in the room during the vote told Fox News Digital at the time. But it came after a marathon day of meetings where several lawmakers jostled for the title of speaker. Tensions, at times, ran high.
Two GOP lawmakers in the room said that McCarthy had objected to suspending conference rules to expedite making Johnson speaker-designate, after Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., dropped out of the race over seemingly insurmountable opposition.
Read more in the link above
Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) took aim at newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Wednesday just before he won a House-wide vote to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying Republicans would "have to answer" to voters in 2024 for supporting him.
“Many Americans are waking up this morning wondering — who is Mike Johnson? We’re here to help: MAGA Republicans’ new speaker-designate supports extreme nationwide abortion bans," DNC National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika said in a statement.
"He led the charge for Donald Trump denying President Biden’s legitimate election win and tried to overthrow the votes of 81 million Americans. He’s a leading proponent of slashing Social Security and Medicare," she said.
Chitika called Johnson a "carbon-copy" of "MAGA extremism," and predicted House Republicans would have to answer for supporting him when voters head to the polls in 2024.
"Make no mistake: The American people will hold them accountable for this choice," she added.
Republicans celebrated the election of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., after he ascended to the gavel on Wednesday.
Johnson was elected speaker via a vote of 220-209, taking over the gavel from Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.
Republicans were ecstatic about the election of Johnson, with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer — who secured the GOP's speaker nomination on Tuesday before bowing out — writing his congratulations to the new speaker.
"Congratulations to my friend and colleague, [Johnson], on being elected Speaker of the House!" Emmer posted.
"His strong convictions and commitment to conservatism will serve this body and the American people well," Emmer added.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who also ran for House speaker, wrote "servant leadership," with a picture of the new speaker's nameplate
"God bless America," Donalds wrote.
Read more in the link above.
A nameplate for newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has already been installed over the entrance to the speaker's office at the U.S. Capitol, a photo taken by Fox News Digital shows.
The change comes less than two hours after the House voted 220-209 for Johnson to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted earlier this month.
Johnson wasn't considered the likely choice to replace McCarthy until late Tuesday evening after numerous closed-door GOP Conference votes that whittled down the number of candidates vying for the job.
Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.
Newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., declared Wednesday that the House of Representatives was "back in business," and vowed his first legislative action would be in support of Israel as it faces multiple threats.
"I want to thank you all for the trust that you have instilled in me to lead us in this historic and unprecedented moment that we're in. The challenge before us is great, but the time for action is now, and I will not let you down," he told his Republican colleagues in his first address to the House after winning the race for speaker.
Johnson became the first House speaker elected from the state of Louisiana after winning a 220-209 vote with the support of the entire Republican conference (minus one absence) while Democrats unanimously supported House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as expected.
Johnson was the fourth GOP nominee vying for the role after numerous failed attempts to unite Republicans following former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster earlier this month.
"I want to say to the American people on behalf of all of us here: We hear you. We know the challenges you're facing. We know that there's alot going on in our country domestically and abroad, and we're ready to get to work again to solve those problems, and we will," Johnson said. "Our mission here is to serve you well, to restore the people’s faith in this house, in this great and essential institution," he added.
President Biden was just asked by a reporter if he is worried that new Speaker-elect Mike Johnson would try and overturn the 2024 election.
"No," Biden said. "Just like I was not worried that the last guy's people would overturn the election."
"I understand the Constitution," he said.
The reporter had alleged that Johnson had "advocated conspiracy theories about voting machines and a rigged election."
Johnson became speaker after winning the House vote earlier Wednesday. He had secured the GOP nomination late Tuesday.
It has been three weeks since Republicans ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
House Republicans are teeing up newly-minted Speaker Mike Johnson’s first vote on the chamber floor just hours after he was unanimously elected to the role.
The House of Representatives is back in business after three weeks in a state of paralysis without an elected leader.
Less than three hours after electing Johnson, R-La., lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution called, “Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists.”
It’s likely to garner strong bipartisan support – an easy first victory for the Louisiana Republican.
Meanwhile, it’s not yet clear if he will allow the House to consider a hefty $106 billion supplemental funding request from President Biden that includes aid for Israel, as well as Ukraine, Taiwan and the southern border.
Following that, the House is expected to begin debate on one of eight appropriations bills they have left to pass before extended government funding runs out on Nov. 17.
Speaker-elect Mike Johnson says that becoming the next speaker of the House is the "honor of a lifetime."
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson thanked his family, friends, colleagues and staff after the chamber elected him to replace Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
It comes after days of grueling voting and infighting from Republicans, who have taken weeks in which they picked multiple nominees who stood down after being unable to keep their party united behind them.
Johnson, however, saw no defections from his fellow Republicans.
"It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent," he said. "The urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance our legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance. Our House Republican Conference is united, and eager to work."
He promised to "ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people."
"We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad. And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it," he said. "Let’s get back to work."
The House is now beginning the debate on the nomination of Mike Johnson to be the next speaker of the House.
Johnson won the GOP nomination last night, and now the House is voting as a whole on who will be the next speaker.
Johnson needs a majority in the chamber and so can only afford a handful of Republican defections.
In just the hours from Tuesday, though, Johnson has shored up support from the three Republicans who voted present in Tuesday's late nomination vote — Reps. Mark Amodei of Nevada, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and French Hill of Arkansas.
Fox News' Liz Elkind and Houston Keene contributed to this report.
House GOP speaker nominee Mike Johnson of Louisiana may pull off his bid for the speaker's gavel as his party's support coalesces around him.
Cohesion has been a driving concern among the House GOP as they search for a new speaker after the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Johnson scored his party's nomination late Tuesday, with several members absent and three voting present.
In just the hours from Tuesday, though, Johnson has shored up support from the three Republicans who voted present in Tuesday's late nomination vote — Reps. Mark Amodei of Nevada, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and French Hill of Arkansas.
Additionally, Wisconsin GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden is still overseas in Israel on a fact-finding mission, meaning Johnson's margin of loss is smaller.
Johnson also got support from former President Trump, who gave his support for the GOP nominee, urging Republicans to "get it done, fast" ahead of a potential House speaker vote Wednesday."He’s respected by all and that’s what we need. It looks like it's going to happen," Trump told reporters on Wednesday morning.
"I put out a truth today on him, and last night, you saw that. He’s spectacular and maybe for many years to come, he’ll be very good. So, we’re very happy about that."
Fox News' Liz Elkind contributed to this report.
Speaker Designate Mike Johnson has issued a letter to his colleagues layout out his plan to fund the government if elected.
He says he would support a stop gap bill past Nov 17 that expires on either Jan 15 or April 15 based on the consensus of a member working group that will look at the need for a continuing resolution.
The letter also lays out Johnson's ambitious plan to pass the remaining appropriations bill by the week of Nov. 13.
It would see appropriations bills considered for FY25 in May and June, no break for district work period in August unless all appropriations bill have passed the House, and negotiations wrapped up by the National Defense Authorization Act by September.
As he ticks off the items for the year ahead, the Oct-Dec section includes a pledge to "EXPAND OUR MAJORITY"
Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.
Former President Donald Trump is posting his support for GOP speaker nominee Mike Johnson, urging Republicans to "get it done, fast" ahead of a potential House speaker vote later today.
“He’s respected by all and that’s what we need. It looks like it's going to happen," Trump told reporters on Wednesday morning. "I put out a truth today on him, and last night, you saw that. He’s spectacular and maybe for many years to come, he’ll be very good. So, we’re very happy about that."
He later said that Johnson is "popular, smart, sharp. He’s going to be fantastic."
Trump had posted on Truth Social earlier, the morning after Republicans selected Johnson as their second speaker nominee of the day late Tuesday.
"Congratulations to Congressional Republicans! Yesterday was a big and very important day. It gave us a quick and easy way forward with 5 candidates who are beyond reproach, and represent the absolute best there is in the Republican Party," he said.
"Even the Fake News Media is impressed with what took place yesterday and, more importantly, with the Candidates themselves. Congratulations to Reps. Byron Donalds (Florida), Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (Tennessee), Mark Green (Tennessee), & Roger Williams (Texas), & the ultimate winner of yesterday’s vote, by a significant margin, Mike Johnson (Louisiana)," he said.
"I am not going to make an Endorsement in this race, because I COULD NEVER GO AGAINST ANY OF THESE FINE AND VERY TALENTED MEN, all of whom have supported me, in both mind and spirit, from the very beginning of our GREAT 2016 Victory. In 2024, we will have an even bigger, & more important, WIN! My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, & GET IT DONE, FAST! LOVE, DJT"
Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. , who led the effort to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has joined in a chorus of Republicans supporting the new House speaker nominee, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.
After Republicans spent most of Tuesday behind closed doors selecting Johnson as the new GOP speaker candidate, Gaetz praised him as a "good godly man who's going to advance Republicans."
The Florida Republican also told a group of reporters that his colleague is the "best possible candidate" as the GOP looks to finally elect a speaker after McCarthy was voted out of the position three weeks ago.
One issue in particular that attracted conference members to Johnson was his support for single subject appropriations bills, or spending bills that fund one department or initiative at a time rather than a spending package that can force members to support some spending levels they would be uncomfortable with otherwise supporting, Gaetz said.
"He talks about single subject spending bills being the organizing principle in the House of Representatives. That is what I've been fighting for since January," Gaetz said of Johnson. "It is the reason Kevin McCarthy was vacated and despite the swamps, best efforts, we got a good godly man who's going to advance Republicans."
A majority of Republicans backed Johnson, who received 128 votes in the final round of votes, with Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., getting 29, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.
Other candidates, including McCarthy, received votes.Johnson said he was "honored" to have the support of his colleagues and exhibit "servant leadership" in Congress.
"We're going to serve the people of this country. We're going to restore their faith in this Congress, in this institution of government," Johnson said.
The House of Representatives has been without a speaker since Oct. 3, when Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted by all Democrats and eight Republicans — a first in United States history.
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has been serving as speaker pro tempore, also known as the interim speaker of the House.
The House of Representatives is facing uncharted waters in the absence of a speaker, and little precedent in terms of the powers the interim speaker holds.
The scope of McHenry’s powers as interim speaker are limited. A speaker pro tempore can only hold a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives if it is a vote for the next speaker of the House.
A source familiar also told Fox News Digital that as interim speaker, McHenry has administrative oversight and power, such as power on office space. That was evidenced on his first day on the job.
McHenry issued an order to evict former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from her private Capitol office — his first move as speaker pro tempore.
The House will likely hold a Speaker vote around 1pm ET today as Republicans hope that Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Tuesday's second nominee of the day will be able to get over the finish line.
Johnson defeated Rep. Byron Donalds last night on a secret ballot.
The GOP’s “matinee” nominee on Tuesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer beat both Johnson and Donalds earlier in the day, but Emmer was done within four hours. Even House Majority Leader Steve Scalise lasted 30 hours as nominee and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) was the nominee for about a week.
The House floor opens at noon ET. After a quorum call to take attendance, there will be nominating speeches for Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The House then moves to its 4th overall Speaker vote this month.
House reading clerks will go through the roll alphabetically. Each member will respond verbally.
The winner needs an outright majority of all members voting for someone by name. Therefore it is not clear what that number will be until the end of the vote. But if all 433 members vote for someone by name, the magic number is 217 for Johnson. He can only lose 4 votes on his side and still prevail.
Only 204 Republicans voted in the GOP conference last night, so this is not a fait accompli.
If the House stumbles again, Rep. David Joyce will likely demand the House immediately debate his resolution to empower acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry as ELECTED Speaker Pro Tempore. That would enable the House to function again.
Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.
House Republicans were jubilant when they coalesced around a new speaker nominee after a day of marathon-closed door meetings on Tuesday.
GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, R-La., became speaker-designate on Tuesday evening, the fourth Republican nominee in three weeks.
But House GOP lawmakers insisted that their conference is finally on the same page and ready to unite under Johnson’s leadership — teeing up a House-wide vote Wednesday just after noon.
"My wife…and I were talking, and I said, if we can get somebody like a Mike Johnson, we would be very fortunate," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told reporters after the vote.
Burchett was one of eight House Republicans who voted to oust ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., three weeks ago Tuesday. He said Johnson "brings something to the table that's lacking in Washington."
Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, one of the original 20 lawmakers to oppose McCarthy's speakership bid in January, called Johnson a "capable" and "good man."
Ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., could still get back into the race for House speaker, but this time with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, serving as assistant speaker, according to sources.
Two sources confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday evening that a plan was being floated to reinstate McCarthy as speaker and elevate Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to an assistant speaker role.
Jordan was the House GOP’s second speaker-designate, but he was forced out of the race after failing three chamber-wide votes and then being voted out of the position via anonymous ballot in a Republican conference meeting.
When asked about the idea, McCarthy simply told reporters, “Some members are talking."
Jordan ignored a question by Fox News Digital about whether the plan was actively being discussed.
NBC News reported that McCarthy himself was floating getting back in the race. It comes as Republicans have failed to fill the speaker's chair for nearly a month, with three consecutive nominees being struck down by in-fighting.
It is unclear whether the latest nominee, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., stands a better chance than those who came before him. The first nominee, Rep. Steve Scalise, was brought down by allies of Jordan. Scalise and McCarthy's allies then crippled Jordan's nomination in turn. Finally, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., faced an all-out assault by former President Donald Trump, who opposed his nomination.
The House is expected to reconvene at noon Wednesday for a full floor vote on Johnson's speakership bid.
Fox News' Anders Hagstrom, Chad Pergram and Houston Keene contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here