Americans say this should be mandatory to be on the presidential ticket: 'most crucial part' of an election

It's no debate: Americans agreed that presidential candidates should have to square off onstage if they want to be included on the ballot.

"If you can't stand up for what you believe in and have a debate with somebody – you're out," Nancy said.

Bailey said: "It's just fair for the American people to know these leaders and to hear what their thoughts are."

AMERICANS ON IMPORTANCE OF DEBATES:

Former President Trump, the 2024 Republican front-runner, is indicating he may not take part in debates leading up to the primary elections. President Biden similarly isn't planning to debate his challengers.

"Ideally," candidates would always take part in debates, David told Fox News.

Trump "should participate in the debate," he said. "I think that's ridiculous that he's not going to."

So far, six candidates have qualified to be on stage for the first GOP primary debate on Aug. 23, but the former president is "highly unlikely to participate" in the Milwaukee event, a Trump adviser told The Washington Post. Earlier this month, Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, "When you have a big lead, you don’t do it."

Another man said "debate is one of the most crucial parts" of an election.

"That's where the most crucial questions are asked," he added.

As for Biden, it's been decades since an incumbent president debated in a primary. But his challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, have both talked about the benefits of debating, and third-party candidate Cornel West told The Hill he would "welcome" a head-to-head with the president.

"We need to be able to hear what people have to say before they can just run to be in charge of the most powerful country in the world," Nick told Fox News. "We have a lot of influence, and we need someone who people can hear and be confident about."

While the White House has brushed off the idea of Biden taking the stage with his challengers, and the Democratic National Committee announced there would be no debates, 80% of Democratic primary voters say they want a series of primary debates, according to a June USA Today/Suffolk University survey.

"Maybe [Biden] just doesn’t want to debate because he … doesn’t speak very well in public," Carmen said. "I mean, I don’t know the reasons, but I think he should."

Rose told Fox News: "I don’t see why that wouldn’t be a good idea, just to see how he does against the other candidates."

Adam said regardless of party, whether you are the incumbent or the former president, everyone running should take the debate stage.

"You should be able to defend every policy that you have or any question about an existing policy in any kind of a public debate where you're not getting softball pitches, that are questions that you've been told ahead of time," he said.

Nancy criticized anyone avoiding a debate as cowardly.

"No debate, no balls," she said.

Clare O'Connor reported from New York City, San Diego and Williamsport, PA; and Teny Sahakian from Nashville.