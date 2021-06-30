American parents are onto critical race theory 'charade': Douglas Murray

Author Douglas Murray spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday against critical race theory advocates downplaying controversy over the curriculum as backlash grows from parents across America.

MEENA HARRIS FACES BACKLASH AFTER DEFENDING TEACHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

DOUGLAS MURRAY: What's happening at the moment is that the American public, and particularly American parents, are onto this whole charade. They're onto the critical race theory thing. They don't like it, quite rightly. They realize that it's going to divide America along racial lines in a way that's utterly, utterly reprehensible. But here's the thing: Now that American parents and others are onto it, those who advocate for critical race theory and those who just don't like conservatives have decided to develop a new technique, which is to pretend that we've basically made it up, that there's no such thing, that it's not a problem, it's a sort of fantasy of our imaginations. And they're hoping to get through the next stage by doing that. I don't think it'll wash, but it'll persuade a lot of people and it will infuriate a lot of people.

...

If you just look at anything that the people who wrote about critical race theory and started it said, it is clear and they say in their own words that it is a revolutionary concept. It is an activist concept. The whole thing is an activist project that they wanted always to sweep across America and the rest of the world. So to now say, 'oh, no, it's just a very minimal game, it's a very small set of slight adjustments,' is absolute nonsense.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: