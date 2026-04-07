American journalist kidnapped in Iraq is set free, must leave country 'immediately,’ her employer says

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Shelly Kittleson, the American journalist who was kidnapped last week in Iraq, has been released, according to Al-Monitor, the Middle East publication where she worked as a freelance contributor.

Viral surveillance footage appeared to show Kittleson being forced into a car by two men at a busy intersection in Baghdad last Tuesday. The State Department previously said an individual with ties to the Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hizballah was believed to be involved in Kittleson’s capture.

Kataib Hizballah issued a statement that Kittleson was set free in "appreciation of the patriotic positions" of Iraq’s prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who pushed for her release. The group said she would be set free "on the condition that she leaves the country immediately," according to Al-Monitor.

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"This initiative will not be repeated in the future… we are in a state of war waged by the Zionist-American enemy against Islam and in such situations many considerations are disregarded," Kataib Hizballah security commander Abu Mujahid Al-Asaf added, according to The New York Times.

Former Pentagon official Alex Plitsas, a friend of the journalist who has called himself her designated U.S. point of contact, posted on X that he isn't ready to celebrate.

"We are still awaiting Shelley to be transferred to US officials. We welcome the news of her pending release but will save celebratory statements until she is transferred. The video that was released provided proof of life. We will have more to say when she is in US hands," Plitsas wrote.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The 49-year-old freelance journalist, an American citizen and Wisconsin native based in Rome, reported from war zones for years, spending time in Afghanistan and Syria before Iraq. She "often worked without formal assignments from editors and on a shoestring budget, taking shared taxis to lawless corners of Iraq where militia rule outweighs government control," the Associated Press reported after speaking to her friends, family and colleagues.

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Recent headlines published by Kittleson include, "On eve of Iran’s Pezeshkian visit, Iraq jostles for Shiite space amid rivalries," "Iraqis protest proposed 'anti-women' amendment to personal status law" and "Honor killings in Iraq rekindle efforts to criminalize domestic violence."

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Before she was abducted, Kittleson told friends that U.S. officials had told her a militia group intended to target her before the kidnapping, but she didn’t believe the threat was credible.

"They will not hurt me," she told a friend shortly before the kidnapping.

This is a developing story, more to come…

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.