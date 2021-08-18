American family trapped in Afghanistan begs Biden for help: 'We don't have safety anymore'

More than 700 people, including 150 American citizens, were moved out of Afghanistan after the U.S. resumed flights out of Kabul’s airport Tuesday. While the Pentagon warned it would issue a swift retaliation to any attacks from the Taliban, many are still stranded in the country and are pleading for help.

Haroon, a U.S. citizen stuck in Afghanistan, described scenes of chaos in the area in an interview on "Fox & Friends."

"There’s thousands of people on the street," Haroon said. "It was crowded. Its Afghan citizens and Afghan permanent residents and Afghans who did work with America."

BIDEN ADMIN DEPENDS ON TALIBAN TO GIVE AMERICANS ‘SAFE PASSAGE’ 6 WEEKS AFTER BIDEN SAID HE DOESN'T TRUST THEM

"We all know what's going to happen next the few days or next couple weeks after Americans leave Afghanistan. So everyone is scared."

Haroon received an email saying the U.S. embassy was open but was met by the Taliban when he arrived.

"I saw the Taliban sitting there," he said. "I couldn't give myself the courage to go and ask them, ‘Hey, I'm an American. I want to go in the embassy.’"

Haroon warned that his family’s safety is at risk.

"I'm trying to get my family out of here," he said. "They don't deserve this – to stay in Afghanistan, to deal with Taliban. Everyone should get out of here as soon as possible."

"We don’t have safety anymore."

BIDEN TELLS NATION HE STANDS ‘SQUARELY BEHIND’ DECISION TO EXIT AFGHANISTAN

He had this message for President Biden: "Please help all these families that are on the street. Their kids are not deserving this. They help you and they help America, they help the world. They put their life at risk to help the world, to do the right thing. This is what my family did."

"All those people that are right behind the airport, 80 percent of them, they have paperwork that proves they did work with America. And now the Taliban are right there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haroon said he put his own life at risk by speaking out, but he believes the world needs to hear his voice.

"We need immediate help. Mr. Biden, please help all these Afghans who did support you, who helped you. These people deserve this, and I needed to do this for them."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.