Alyssa Farah slams 'woke mob of cancel culture' for targeting Alexi McCammond on 'America Reports'

The ouster of Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexi McCammond due to tweets she posted as a teenager prove no one is immune from cancel culture, former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told "America Reports" Friday.

FARAH: This proves to us that the woke mob of cancel culture will come for anyone. No one is immune from it. So by all accounts, Alexi McCammond is both a qualified and experienced journalist, but also left of center and an African-American woman who made a name for herself [by] kind of weighing in on some of the social justice issues of the last year or two. So, for the cancel mob to come for her because of things she said as a teenager shows it can come for anyone, your grandma, your wife, your son, your child.

...

And this is really a problem of liberals' own making and it's kind of coming back to rear its ugly head on its own people. But one quick thing I would note is this, is, you know, in our society, we don’t punish teens as adults, I would hope we don’t in the workplace either. Things that people said as children [who are] not fully developed and formulated as adults should not be taking people down their careers.

