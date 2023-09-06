Alex Murdaugh lawyers' 'damning' allegations are 'gut punch' to prosecution, attorney warns

Criminal defense attorney Lexi Rigden said Wednesday that bombshell allegations dropped against court clerk Rebecca Hill could be "very damning" for the prosecution in Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial.

"It's a gut punch to the prosecution if these [allegations] are true," she told Fox News on Wednesday, adding in part, "These allegations are substantive. They are very damning, and they are a problem for the prosecution."

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin pushed for the new trial Tuesday after alleging Hill tampered with jurors in the high-profile case to secure a book deal.

Her memoir, "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders," hit store shelves Aug. 1

Harpootlian and Griffin cited "newly discovered evidence" obtained during conversations with two jurors, alleging that Hill urged the panel to "reach a quick verdict" and that she had "frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson" to sway them toward a guilty verdict.

"I can only assume that Creighton Waters, who is the lead prosecutor on the case, is not happy today because the prosecution… they did nothing wrong," Rigden resumed. "The accusation is that this elected public official was leaning on the jury very heavily during the trial at the time that Murdoch was testifying during the jury view of the Moselle Property and even during the deliberation."

Hill is also accused of telling jurors who smoked that they couldn't take a smoking break until deliberations ended and even worked to get a juror she viewed as sympathetic to Murdaugh's team dismissed from the case.

"I have never seen anything like it. I would venture to guess that the prosecutors in this case probably have never seen anything like it," Rigden said. "And the process matters. What I expect the prosecution is going to do… [is] they're going to try to uphold this verdict. They have no desire to try this case again, but the process matters. The process itself has to be fair. So, no matter how overwhelming people believe that the evidence against Murdoch was, no matter how overwhelming the judge said the evidence was against him, the process to get there has to be fair."

Murdaugh's defense team additionally sent a letter to the U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina, requesting a federal probe into Hill's alleged misconduct.

Earlier this year, the former South Carolina attorney was convicted and sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting him on all counts.

