InfoWars founder Alex Jones arrested, charged with DWI in Texas

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Texas for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The Travis County Jail in Austin confirmed to Fox News that Jones was charged with DWI, a Class B Misdemeanor. Authorities said he was booked at 12:37 a.m. and was later released at 4:11 a.m. "on a personal recognizance bond."

Bail was set at $3,000.

MSNBC HOSTS SAY CALLING CORONAVIRUS THE 'WUHAN VIRUS' IS 'RACIST'

The far-right wing radio host promoted many viral conspiracies -- including the claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012 was a hoax, a claim he later conceded was false after the victims' families sued the InfoWars founder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a 2019 deposition, Jones said he "almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I'm now learning a lot of times things aren't staged."

Jones blamed his mental state on "the trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much, then everything begins -- you don't trust anything anymore, kind of like a child whose parents lie to them over and over again, well, pretty soon they don't know what reality is."

InfoWars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.