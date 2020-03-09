MSNBC hosts say calling coronavirus the 'Wuhan Virus' is 'racist'

Multiple journalists at MSNBC have expressed their disapproval on social media over using the phrase "Wuhan Virus" to refer to the novel coronavirus.

The uproar began when Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., announced on Sunday that he was going to "self-quarantine" after he and his staff had made contact with a coronavirus-infected attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) late last month.

"I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week."

That didn't sit well with MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who called the label "astonishingly gross."

Sparking a debate on social media, Hayes' colleague David Gura went even further with his own disclaimer.

"FYI: Calling #COVID19 the 'Wuhan Virus' is racist," Gura tweeted.

CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti also suggested that the "Wuhan Virus" was problematic.

"A GOP congressman is quarantining himself after sustained contact with a person with Covid-19 (Coronavirus), but he insists on calling it the 'Wuhan Virus,' presumably to blame China for this pathogen," Mariotti reacted to Gosar's tweet.

Critics tore apart the "Wuhan Virus" outrage.

"Is this also applicable to West Nile Virus and the Spanish Flu? People have run out of legitimate stuff to be offended at," pollster Frank Luntz said.

"Does he work for The Onion?" Real Clear Politics founder Tom Bevan knocked Gura.

Townhall.com senior writer Julio Rosas shared a montage clip showing the use of "Wuhan Virus" by several CNN anchors and appearing in numerous headlines.

Rep. Gosar shot back at the "All In" host for the media's sudden change of heart over the "Wuhan Virus" tweet.

"Just astoundingly ignorant to have all major media refer to it as #WuhanVirus for months but somehow, today, you’ve decided that’s #racist. If you think this virus cares about your race you probably work for or watch MSNBC. Wuhan Virus. Wuhan Virus. Wuhan Virus," Gosar told Hayes.

