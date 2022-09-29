Expand / Collapse search
Air Force pilot describes terrifying flight into Hurricane Ian's eye: 'It was out of control, big-time'

53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilot describes 'crazy' flight on 'Fox & Friends'

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
The Air Force's "hurricane hunters" fly directly into the eye of dangerous storms to provide accurate information to meteorologists and residents. 

Major Kendall Dunn, of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, described on "Fox & Friends" Thursday what it was like flying into Hurricane Ian off the coast of Florida, calling it the roughest flight of his career. 

"Yesterday's flight was a little crazy. We were flying through the storm; next thing you know, we were hitting updrafts and downdrafts faster than you can imagine. And it was out of control, big-time," he recalled.

LIVE UPDATES: HURRICANE IAN SLAMS INTO FLORIDA

Naples, Florida streets are flooded on Sept. 28, 2022 as the state is hit by Hurricane Ian. 

Naples, Florida streets are flooded on Sept. 28, 2022 as the state is hit by Hurricane Ian.  (Credit: Naples Fire-Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

Major Dunn said that the information gathered from the flights is "invaluable" and in this case, it validated the severity of Hurricane Ian and led meteorologists to give more serious warnings.

"When we reported severe turbulence on the low pressure, basically they were scrambling at the National Hurricane Center to get out an update, a message that was like, hey, this thing's big time. Please heed the warnings. This is not a joke."

Dunn described the flight as the most intense of his career, saying he had been nearly jolted out of his seat by the extreme turbulence. 

"I've been on some scary flights in my life, but not that bad. I went to the top of my seatbelt, shot back down," he said, comparing it to an "elevator drop" ride at Disney

"We had that multiple times, and it would not end. It continued for about five minutes."

Dunn said the pilots were all from the Air Force Reserve. He said prior to his current role he was in the Army and flew Black Hawks. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.