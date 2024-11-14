Expand / Collapse search
After Trump's White House visit, Charlamagne asks how Biden went from 'threat to democracy' to 'welcome back!'

A 'Breakfast Club' co-host remarked that Biden 'was happy, he was smiling, he was grinning' as he hosted Trump

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Radio host Charlamagne Tha God called out President Biden for his quick transition from condemning President-elect Trump as an "existential threat" to American democracy to warmly receiving him at the White House.

Biden repeatedly argued while he was still running that Trump was "a threat to democracy." As he campaigned in the final weeks of the election for his vice president, Biden specifically called for Trump to be locked up "politically" and said "our democracy is at stake" if Trump wins. Since the election, however, Biden has become more conciliatory, even receiving Trump with a big smile at the White House.

Charlamagne spoke about this stark contrast with his co-hosts on "The Breakfast Club" on Thursday.

Charlamagne speaks on his show

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God has remarked multiple times that the rhetoric about President-elect Trump, particularly from President Biden, has changed drastically since Trump won the election.

"I just don't understand the White House visit. Now granted, you know, I'm glad it's a peaceful transition of power, but what happened to the ‘threat of democracy’ talk? What happened to the ‘fascist’ talk?" Charlamagne asked. "By the way, I know I've said those things about Trump as well, but I'm not talking about me, I'm talking about his political opponents, like President Biden. When they say it, it holds way more weight than me."

He added further, "I'm just trying to figure out, how do you go from ‘He's an existential threat to democracy’ to ‘Welcome back!’"

A co-host remarked that Biden seemed "happy, too," adding, "He was happy, he was smiling, he was grinning, he was cheesing, ‘Say cheese!’ he was cheesing, bro."

"I'm just trying to figure out how," Charlamagne said, bewildered. "I understand President Biden believes in political norms, but damn!"

Trump Biden

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucc)

On Friday, Charlamagne had made similar comments after Biden congratulated Trump on his victory and assured that his entire administration would work "to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition." 

"Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist," Charlamagne remarked at the time

"I would think that, you know, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all," the radio host said.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.