Jean-Pierre confirms Biden 'still stands' by claims that Trump is a 'threat to democracy'

FOX Business correspondent Edward Lawrence pressed White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre about whether President Biden apologized to President-elect Trump for his rhetoric during their Oval Office meeting Wednesday.

The president repeatedly argued while he was still running that Trump was "a threat to democracy." As he campaigned in the final weeks of the election for his vice president, Biden called for Trump to be locked up "politically" and said "our democracy is at stake" if Trump wins.

Since the election, however, Biden became more conciliatory, even receiving Trump with a big smile at the White House.

Lawrence noted this change in tone to Jean-Pierre, "In the meeting, we saw a unified front related to a transition in the Oval Office meeting, but a lot was said on the campaign trail, like, Trump is a dangerous threat to our country and our democracy. Was there an apology today?"

"I’m sorry?" Jean-Pierre asked, seemingly bewildered. "Apology from whom?"

After Lawrence clarified that he was inquiring about an apology "to President-Elect Trump for some of the words that were used on the campaign trail," Jean-Pierre appeared flustered.

"Look — and I’ve answered this a couple of times about a ‘threat to democracy’ in the past week. The president is going to always feel obligated to be honest with the American people," she said.

"What he says still stands. And it’s not just him. You heard this from former staffers. You’ve heard it from the former chief of staff, John Kelly, and others. You’ve heard it directly from the president, president-elect, former President about enemy of the people. Very, very clear. Very clear," the press secretary said.

She pivoted, arguing that she respects the results of the election.

"What we want to be also very clear about is the importance of listening to the will of the American people. There was an election. It is important to respect our institution. It is important to respect the free and fair elections. And that’s what this president is doing, leading by example and putting — putting that aside and putting the American people first," she said.

Then Jean-Pierre returned to doubling down on pre-election accusations against Trump.

"But what he said still stands, and it’s not just him. I don’t — we should not just put this at the president. His own people said this. So, I want to be really, really clear about that and not forget the facts. There are facts here that we should certainly also lift up as you’re asking me these questions," she added.

Last week, Jean-Pierre also became testy after Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich questioned her about the change in Biden's rhetoric before and after the election.

At that time, the press secretary avoided the question, emphasizing the president's respect for the electoral process and the importance of the peaceful transfer of power.

When pressed further, she became agitated and accused Heinrich of being "unfair" and "twisting" her words, then ended the press conference.