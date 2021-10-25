After Pelosi complains about media not selling Dems spending bill, CNN promotes 'Build Back Better' plan

It appeared on Monday that CNN received Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., plea to better sell President Biden's Build Back Better plan loud and clear.

On Sunday, CNN posted an analysis titled "Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life." The article promoted ten "bold ideas" included in the bill and went as far as to claim the bill could "feed every hungry child" in America and "bring kids out of poverty."

This positive analysis of the Democratic legislation comes days after Pelosi’s complaint that the media could "do a better job of selling" the trillion dollar legislation. On Oct. 12, after reporters noted a poll that only 10 percent of Americans knew exactly what was in the bill, Pelosi blamed the low number on journalists.

"Well I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you," Pelosi responded, saying the media has not done justice to the list of items in the bill, such as the family medical leave provision. "Every time I come here, I go through the list … It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package."

CNN continued their promotion of the bill. During CNN's "New Day" segment on Monday, host John Berman emphasized, "This package could lead to changes, major changes, for seniors, new parents, kids, students."

CNN political commentator Errol Louis went as far as to compared the Build Back Better plan to FDR’s New Deal.

"There's a lot resting on this this done, imagine dental and vision for seniors forever—or, at least for a few years and then it becomes forever. Imagine help for kids going to community college. Or, at the other end of the scale, pre-kindergarten learning for people; the child tax credit. This is big, big, big, stuff. It's our own version of the New Deal," he said.

Berman went on to question how the media was framing this legislation.

"How much of this is about the framing, though? It's interesting. You talk about what your worried will not be in it. And Errol, I've been reading members of Congress who say, we've got to start talking about what people will be getting that they haven't been. Where there's zero now, there will be $1.7 trillion worth," Berman said.

Louis continued, "The reality is that if you're moving toward cutting child poverty in half, that is a monumental achievement that people have dreamt of for generations. And to go further down that road, whether it's child care or other enhancements, that's a big, big deal!"

Biden's Build Back Better plan currently faces opposition from members of his own party, most notably Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.