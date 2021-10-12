Pelosi lectures reporters, says they 'could do a better job selling' Build Back Better

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lectured congressional reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill for not doing a good enough job "selling" President Biden's Build Back Better plan.

A new CBS News poll revealed only 10% of respondents said they knew "a lot of the specifics" of what's included in Biden's $3.5 trillion spending package. Asked about the low number of Americans informed on the matter, Pelosi placed the blame not on the White House, but on the press.

"Do you think you need to do a better job at messaging, and going forward, how do you sell this?" CBS News' Nikole Killion wondered.

"Well I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you," Pelosi responded, saying the media has not done justice to the list of items in the bill, such as Family Medical Leave. "Every time I come here, I go through the list … It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package."

But the high price tag has been enough to make moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W. Va., hesitant to support the president's agenda. The pair of senators have been caught in the crossfire for continuing to oppose Biden's massive spending bill. ABC News recently hit Sinema for "taking a hard turn to the right," and left-wing media personalities have routinely attacked them for stalling Biden's plans.

Biden, Pelosi and more of his supporters have been routed by both liberals and conservatives for claiming the Build Back Better plan would cost "zero dollars."

The party infighting over Biden's spending bill has delayed potential passage of an infrastructure bill that already passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate.

Pelosi also ribbed a reporter for asking what would be the first provision to be taken out in a potential compromise, laughing at her and saying that kind of negotiation wouldn't take place in front of reporters.