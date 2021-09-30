Manchin stand firm, declares he cannot support trillions more in spending

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Manchin stares down Biden, Democratic leaders, declaring he cannot support 'trillions in spending'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday that he would not support "spending trillions more" on social programs, highlighting an ongoing dispute between the moderate Democrat and party leaders that threatens to derail negotiations on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Manchin said he has "made clear to the President and Democratic leaders" that it would be the "definition of fiscal insanity" to greenlight more spending despite funding shortages for social security and Medicare. Manchin also cited concerns about the potential impact to inflation and the shaky U.S. economic recovery.

"While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not - support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces," Manchin said. "There is a better way and I believe we can find it if we are willing to continue to negotiate in good faith."

White House officials have described the talks as constructive, though few substantive details have emerged. Manchin has yet to specify a topline number for a pared-down spending bill that would have his support. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Laundrie family changed De Soto campground reservations before Brian returned home, docs show

Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta canceled camping reservations for two people at a Florida park on Aug. 31 and made new reservations for three people at the same park on Sept. 3, documents obtained by Fox News show.

Roberta Laundrie on Aug. 24 initially made reservations for two people to camp at Soto Park Campground in Saint Petersberg between Sept. 1-3, about 75 miles north of the family’s home in North Port, but she canceled those reservations on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 3, she made a new reservation for three people to camp on the weekend of Sept. 6-8. Other documents obtained by Fox News show the Laundries checked in to the campground on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 8.

Thomas Rutherford, who was at the campground with his wife that same weekend, said he can "vaguely remember" seeing their Dodge pickup truck with a camper attached because he never sees campers like theirs anymore. The Laundries listed their Dodge truck on the reservation form.

Law enforcement agencies and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie, a fugitive person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling cross-country over the summer before Laundrie returned home to North Port on Sept. 1 without his fiancé. Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Hawley to introduce legislation holding social media companies accountable for harm they cause children

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation that would establish a federal tort against social media companies in attempt to hold them accountable if they cause bodily or mental injuries to children.

"Like Big Tobacco before it, Big Tech pushes products it knows are harmful," a spokesperson for Hawley said in a release explaining the legislation. "At a Senate hearing last week, a Facebook representative would not even say, in response to questioning by Senator Hawley, that using Instagram is safe. Social media companies should not be allowed to continue profiting from exploiting children."

The Missouri Republican's legislation comes after a Wall Street Journal report showed that Facebook's own internal documents admit that their products, including Instagram, harm the mental health of children.

"We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls," read on part of the documents.

"Teens told us that they don’t like the amount of time they spend on the app but feel like they have to be present. They often feel ‘addicted’ and know that what they’re seeing is bad for their mental health but feel unable to stop themselves," read another section.

Facebook's internal research shows that Instagram was particularly harmful for teens, with 13% of British and 6% of American users who have experienced thoughts of suicide saying they could trace their thoughts back to Instagram. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed President Biden over his strategy in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on "Hannity."

"It’s unimaginable, Sean, that we would have permitted this to happen," Pompeo said. "We were serious about protecting Americans — not only our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines but our diplomats, our intelligence officers and all the other Americans who were there well. We made real commitments to them and we said, "this is how we are going to do this in an orderly way." We proceeded across that plan. They came in and ripped it up."

