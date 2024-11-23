After backlash, MSNBC changes headline for online piece claiming, ‘Laken Riley's killer never stood a chance’

MSNBC.com changed its headline on an analysis story about Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant that was convicted on Wednesday of murdering Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, after it was criticized for its original headline, "Laken Riley's killer never stood a chance."

The updated headline reads, "The guilt of Laken Riley's killer was never in doubt." The outlet’s article, published on Thursday, detailed how the legal defense team for Ibarra "had no chance" because of the overwhelming evidence against their defendant.

MSNBC's original headline was met with criticism on social media, as several took issue with it because it seemed sympathetic to Ibarra.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, interpreted the headline as sympathetic to Riley’s murderer. He wrote, "Laken Riley’s killer is now the victim, according to MSNBC."

MSNBC’s article made the point that the verdict for Ibarra, who was convicted on multiple counts of murder and other crimes and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, was "never in doubt," as it was a "hopeless case" for the defense team.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Donald Trump Jr. also commented on the original headline.

He wrote on the social media site X, "You literally can’t make up this level of depravity. These people are sick. The guy is a murderer. He’s an illegal alien that killed an innocent young woman, but MSNBC would rather go to bat for him. However, much you hate MSNBC, it’s not enough!"

"Sometimes defense counsel just gets handed a truly awful, unwinnable case. The defense’s choice of a bench trial not only saved the state the resources of a wasted jury trial; it also likely avoided unnecessarily prolonging this traumatic experience for the victim’s family," the final paragraph of MSNBC's analysis read.

"And this is why MSNBC, the brand, is being sold off for pennies," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller wrote, referencing recent news that NBC News and MSNBC parent company Comcast is planning to spin off several NBCUniversal networks, including MSNBC.

