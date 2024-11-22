MSNBC headline saying 'Laken Riley's killer never stood a chance' sparks backlash: 'Absolutely sickening'

Social media users tore into MSNBC.com this week after it published a remarkable headline saying that "Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance."

The digital outlet’s Thursday article discussed how the legal defense team for Jose Antonio Ibarra, the illegal immigrant who was convicted on Wednesday of murdering Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in February, "had no chance" because of the overwhelming evidence against their defendant.

Prominent people on X found the headline for the piece too sympathetic to Ibarra and not focused enough on the victim and her grieving family.

"You know who never stood a chance? Laken Riley. The actual victim," conservative commentator @AGHamilton29 remarked on the social media platform.

MSNBC’s article made the point that the verdict for Ibarra, who was convicted on multiple counts of murder and other crimes and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, was "never in doubt," as it was a "hopeless case" for the defense team.

"For the defense, this was a hopeless case. The defense did the best it could with bad facts. It almost surely knew it was going to lose," MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos wrote.

His piece was not received well on X, with the headline going viral and drawing heat from those outraged over Riley’s murder at the hands of a criminal who had fled Venezuela and illegally crossed into the U.S. in 2022.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, interpreted the headline as sympathetic to Riley’s murderer. He wrote, "Laken Riley’s killer is now the victim, according to MSNBC."

Donald Trump Jr. skewered the outlet, writing, "You literally can’t make up this level of depravity. These people are sick. The guy is a murderer. He’s an illegal alien that killed an innocent young woman, but MSNBC would rather go to bat for him. However, much you hate MSNBC, it’s not enough!"

"And this is why MSNBC, the brand, is being sold off for pennies," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller wrote, referencing recent news that NBC News and MSNBC parent company Comcast is planning to spin off several NBCUniversal networks, including MSNBC.

The "Defiant L’s" X account trashed the headline to its over one million followers, stating, "Hey MSNBC, you know who also ‘never stood a chance’? Laken Riley. Laken Riley should be alive today. But she never stood a chance because of this monster."

Conservative commentator Adam Johnston condemned the headline, posting, "Look at how @MSNBC framed the conviction and sentencing of Laken Riley's killer. Jose Ibarra never stood a chance? No. Laken Riley never stood a chance against this monster."

"Absolutely sickening," he added.

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula wrote, "MSNBC headline paints Laken Riley’s convicted k*ller as a victim. Legacy media is evil."

Former GOP communications person Steve Guest ripped the outlet and the piece’s author, writing, "An actual headline from MSNBC: ‘Laken Riley's killer never stood a chance.’ Ask yourself: Why is MSNBC writing sympathetic headlines for an illegal alien monster and killer? Why is MSNBC’s ‘legal analyst’ Danny Cevallos ok with this headline?"

Tea Party Movement co-founder Debbie Dooley blasted MSNBC staff, posting, "The scumbags at @MSNBC showed sympathy to the animal that brutally murdered Laken Riley. It was Laken that never stood a chance."

MSNBC did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.