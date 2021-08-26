HR McMaster on Kabul attack: Afghanistan situation 'going to get much worse'

Former Trump national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster warned on "America’s Newsroom" that security in Afghanistan is dissolving after a suicide bombing took place outside of Kabul airport Thursday. McMaster noted "the situation is going to get much worse" and that the U.S. needs to "double down on our counterterrorism efforts broadly with partners across the world."

EXPLOSION OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT WOUNDS AT LEAST 3 MARINES; PENTAGON CONFIRMS SECOND BLAST

GEN. H.R. MCMASTER: It's going to get much worse. And what we have to remember is the Haqqani network used to run the Kabul attack network is now in charge of security in Kabul. You compound that with the five thousand that we made the Afghans release from prison. And then you compound that further with all the prisons being empty now of ISIS, Khorasan and al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

And so what we now have is a new epicenter of jihadist terrorism that is going to be a grave threat to the world. So the question is, what are we to do now? Are we going to start being serious people again? Are we going to stop talking about we need to engage the Taliban about the future of Afghanistan and maybe instead engage Afghans other than the Taliban, about the future of Afghanistan and then really double down on our counterterrorism efforts broadly with partners across the world because the situation is going to get much worse.