Thiessen blasts Biden's silence as Afghanistan fell to Taliban: 'How can he defend the indefensible?'

Fox News contributor and former speechwriter Marc Thiessen told "America's Newsroom" on Monday that President Biden is responsible for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, calling the fall of Kabul "the most shameful thing" he's observed during his career in Washington. Biden later announced he will speak on Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.

MARC THIESSEN: So here's what's in my head. On September 11, 2001, Americans were literally falling from the sky, jumping from the Twin Towers to escape the fires that had been set by al Qaeda and the Taliban. Today in Afghanistan and Kabul airport, Afghans are falling from the sky, literally hanging onto the fuselage of American planes, desperately trying to escape the Taliban and al Qaeda, knowing that they will face certain death because they can't hang onto those planes.

That is what's happening in Afghanistan today. It is the most shameful thing I have seen in my entire career in Washington. And, you know, it is shameful that Joe Biden hasn't spoken to the American people for six days while this plays out. But what could he say? How can you defend the indefensible?

Either Joe Biden completely miscalculated, in which case he's incompetent, or he knew that this would be the result and didn't care, in which case he's a horrible human being. In either case, the American people deserve better from their friend, their commander in chief. It's just the most shocking thing I've witnessed in my career in Washington.

