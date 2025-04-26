Adam Schiff reveals what a San Francisco cashier bluntly told him about Dems, warns party has 'major problem'

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., offered a dire warning to fellow Democrats recalling an exchange he had with a Target cashier in San Francisco, insisting his party has a "major problem."

During a panel discussion on Friday's "Real Time with Bill Maher," Schiff was asked to weigh in on the current state of the Democratic Party and how it governs, particularly in a state like California.

"So we're gonna to have to change how we do business in California," Schiff told Bill Maher. "We're gonna to have to address people's legitimate concerns about crime."

Schiff then recalled an experience he had two years ago in San Francisco when his luggage was stolen out of his car, admitting it was the one time he did not heed warnings from others about not leaving valuables in vehicles while in the city.

"And what was most memorable about the experience for me as I went to this Target in South San Francisco, 10 o'clock at night, and I'm getting the toiletries I'm gonna need for my next two days in the city," Schiff said. "First of all, I had to get the clerk, which is hard to find, to unlock the shampoo or the whatever. So that's one thing."

"And then I get to the cashier. The cashier asked me if I want one of those Target bags with a little bullseye on it. And I said, ‘Yes, that Target bag is gonna be my luggage for the next two days," Schiff continued. "And she asked me what happened, and I told her, and she basically said in not so many words, ’Yeah, Democrats are a---h---s.' And I thought, you know, if the cashier in South San Francisco at 10 o'clock at night believes that Democrats are a---h---s because the shampoo was locked up and my stuff got stolen out of the trunk, we've got a major problem that we have to address."

"That's an awesome story," Maher reacted. "That says a lot. I hope all the Democrats listen to that story."

Schiff expressed hope in San Francisco's new Democratic mayor Daniel Lurie, who he says is "helping lead the way in how we kind of reinvent how Democrats are doing governance."

