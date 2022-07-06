Adam Carolla on Gavin Newsom's latest hypocrisy: 'Even he doesn't believe anything he says'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Adam Carolla joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest travel hypocrisy.

ADAM CAROLLA: I live under Gavin Newsom’s thumb. If I lived with him, I would have killed myself years ago. Number one. Number two, let’s just really distill this down. There’s a travel ban against Montana because Montana is evil because of their stances on LGBT, whatever. They are probably not handing out free sexual reassignment surgery to all inmates or something insane. But either way, let’s just break it down. Montana is an evil place because of the way they treat the gay and lesbian community. Fine. Then who cares who is paying for your travel, Gavin?

Why would you go to an evil place? Why are you trying to be evil on a technicality? You are the one that said this is a bad place, bad policies so don’t go fly-fishing then. Don’t go there. I mean it's the same with the French laundry, it was the same with the SoFi stadium where he is taking pictures with Magic Johnson with his mask in his hand. He doesn’t believe it, he’s a carpetbagger, he is full of crap. He doesn’t believe anything he is saying. He doesn’t believe Covid is dangerous, or he wouldn’t be out with 31 of his closest friends drinking $40K worth of wine, and he wouldn't be standing around SoFi stadium with no mask on if he believed it. He doesn’t believe it., He doesn’t believe Montana, he doesn’t believe anything he says, and I don’t believe anything he says either.

