Actor Scott Baio: America is a 'MAGA country' from its inception

After a comedian at " Comics for Kamala " joked that if re-elected, former President Trump would put comics in a "showbiz gulag" with actor Scott Baio as "overlord," Baio himself fired back.

"If I was the overlord of these people, I would sit them all down and teach them that America is a representative republic," Baio told " Jesse Watters Primetime ." "That this country, from its inception, was a MAGA country and has been that way for 200-plus years, and what MAGA means to me... is God-fearing, powerful, prosperous and safe, and we are none of those things right now."

Baio called out what he characterized as "fake excitement" for Harris' presidential campaign during the comedy event.

VANCE FIRES BACK AT 'DISGUSTING' CNN ANCHOR SUGGESTING HIS MILITARY SERVICE WAS EMBELLISHED AMID WALZ DISPUTE

"These people two minutes ago wanted her kicked off the ticket," he said. "They didn't want her to run with Biden. She was the insurance policy to keep Biden running for president, and now all of a sudden, she is the all-knowing, all-wonderful Kamala Harris."

Baio said that while the "news is excited about her," he does not believe voters are.

"She might be a nice lady," he said. "There's nothing to her. There's nothing, and I find it kind of sad that these people completely just usurped Biden and shoved her in there. It's insulting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baio said he loves Trump and wants him to focus on policy during his debate with the vice president.

"Once he goes off the rails, it becomes confusing, and I wish I could talk to him and say, just stick to policy, because you own every policy that's out there," he said. "You own every issue, and he knows that, but he's got to just stick to that."