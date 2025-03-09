ICE agents arrest anti-Israel activist who led protests on Columbia University campus for months

An anti-Israel activist, who students claim was a leader of protests and encampments on the Columbia University campus in New York City for months, has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to Fox News sources.

On Saturday, Mahmoud Khalil was taken into custody at his university-owned apartment on the city’s Upper West Side.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacted to the arrest and issued a dire warning to anyone supporting the Hamas terror group.

"We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported," Rubio wrote in a post on X.

COLUMBIA'S ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS SAY TRUMP PULLING $400M IN GRANTS FROM UNIVERSITY IS A 'SCARE TACTIC'

ICE agents told Khalil that they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card and student visa, according to Khalil's attorney, Amy E. Greer of Dratel & Lewis. She released a statement alleging that ICE agents wrongfully arrested Khalil.

"Last night ICE agents wrongfully arrested Mahmoud Khalil, claiming his student visa was revoked – even though Mahmoud is legal permanent resident (green card) and not in the U.S. on a student visa," Greer said. "Confronted with that fact, the ICE agents detained him anyway."

Greer said the firm filed a habeas corpus petition overnight on "Mahmoud’s behalf challenging the validity of his arrest and detention."

"Currently, we do not know Mahmoud’s precise whereabouts. Initially, we were informed this morning that he had been transferred to an ICE facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey," Greer added.

"However, when his wife – a U.S. citizen who is eight months’ pregnant and was threatened with arrest as well by the ICE agents last night – tried to visit him there today, she was told he is not detained there."

Greer added that the firm has received reports that Khalil may be transferred as far away as Louisiana.

"We will vigorously be pursuing Mahmoud’s rights in court, and will continue our efforts to right this terrible and inexcusable – and calculated – wrong committed against him," Greer said.

"ICE’s arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the U.S. government’s open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza. The U.S. government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech. Many individuals and organizations have expressed support for Mahmoud and outrage at the government’s conduct, and have offered their assistance in the legal proceedings. Mahmoud greatly appreciates all of that support, as do we." — Amy E. Greer, attorney at Dratel & Lewis

Fox News reached out to Columbia media affairs, who would not confirm Khalil's status at the university. The Associated Press reported that Khalil graduated from Columbia in December.

"There have been reports of ICE in the streets around campus. Columbia has and will continue to follow the law," the university posted in a statement on the school's website.

"We want to again communicate to our campus community that we have a protocol in place, which includes phone numbers to call in case you are approached on or off campus. Consistent with this protocol, and consistent with our longstanding practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including residential University buildings," the statement said.

"Columbia is committed to complying with all legal obligations and supporting our student body and campus community. We are also committed to the legal rights of our students and urge all members of the community to be respectful of those rights."

FEDERAL AGENCIES TO REVIEW COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S CONTRACTS, GRANTS AFTER 'FAILURE' TO PROTECT JEWISH STUDENTS

A Muslim civil rights organization also came to Khalil's defense and claimed he "is a lawful permanent resident" and vowed that the "fight is just starting."

"Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil is a lawful permanent resident of our nation who has not been charged with or convicted of a single crime," CAIR National said in a post on X.

ANTISEMITIC RIOT AT COLUMBIA REACHES BOILING POINT AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER ACADEMIC BUILDING, BARRICADE DOORS

"The Department of Homeland Security's lawless decision to arrest him solely because of his peaceful anti-genocide activism represents a blatant attack on the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech, immigration laws, and the very humanity of Palestinians. We and other civil rights groups are in communication with Mahmoud's legal counsel. This fight is just starting."

The allegation against Khalil stemmed from his alleged involvement in the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group, claiming he had helped organize an "unauthorized marching event" that glorified Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and played a "substantial role" in the circulation of social media posts criticizing Zionism, the AP reported.

"I have around 13 allegations against me, most of them are social media posts that I had nothing to do with," Khalil told the AP last week.

"They just want to show Congress and right-wing politicians that they’re doing something, regardless of the stakes for students," he added. "It’s mainly an office to chill pro-Palestine speech."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khalil's arrest comes just days after President Donald Trump threatened to deport foreign students who were involved in what he calls "illegal protests" on campus.

On Friday, the administration announced it would terminate $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia because the Ivy League school was failing to protect Jewish students on campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com