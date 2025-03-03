Federal agencies to review Columbia University's contracts, grants after 'failure' to protect Jewish students

Columbia University said it is "fully committed to combatting antisemitism" after three federal agencies announced they would be reviewing the school's contracts and grants after its "apparent failure" to protect Jewish students during on-campus protests against Israel.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Education (DoE) and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) will be conducting the review, they said on Monday.

Columbia University has responded to the announcement, saying they plan to review the communication and that they are looking forward to fighting antisemitism with the Trump administration.

"Columbia is fully committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we are resolute that calling for, promoting, or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our University," the university said. "We look forward to ongoing work with the new federal administration to fight antisemitism, and we will continue to make all efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff."

The news comes after the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education in Linda McMahon, who agrees with the president's desire to shutter the DoE.

McMahon has also said she plans to focus on tackling campus antisemitism and DEI initiatives.

"Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled," McMahon’s statement read.

She said that learning institutions have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination, especially those that receive federal funding.

"Columbia’s apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution’s fitness to continue doing business with the United States government," she said, in part.

GSA will be facilitating the review of federal funding received by Columbia, including grant and contract reviews across the federal government.

"GSA remains committed to upholding federal acquisition standards and ensuring that government contracts reflect our nation’s values, including the fight against anti-Semitism(sic)," said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner and Task Force Member Josh Gruenbaum. "With this partnership, we’ll be working across the government to end the culture of anti-Semitism(sic) in our institutions of higher education — putting all institutions on notice that it will not be tolerated per President Trump’s Executive Order."

Columbia students occupied a building at Barnard College last week in protest of two students who were expelled after disrupting an Israeli history class by targeting Jewish students with antisemitic flyers.

During the protest, they allegedly assaulted security guards, sending one to the hospital and causing more than $30,000 in damage to the school.