Actor Matthew Marsden says he lost role for refusing COVID vaccine: People have to say 'enough'

Actor Matthew Marsden blasted Hollywood for "completely anti-science" reasoning after losing an acting gig in recent weeks over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marsden told Tucker Carlson that there is a lack of willingness to call out the rationale behind the ongoing COVID vaccine requirements.

"We all know about the effectiveness or the non-effectiveness of the COVID jab at this point," said Marsden, who appears in Amazon's "The Reacher" series, calling it "ridiculous Kabuki theater."

"I got offered a job… and they said there was still a requirement that you had to be vaccinated. I informed them that I was not vaccinated, and I submitted a religious exemption, and it was, of course, dismissed and that's that."

The 49-year-old British-American actor who starred in the "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," "Rambo" and other films, called out the rule for lacking sufficient reasoning because the vaccine does not stop the spread of the virus.

"If you can be infected as someone who is unvaccinated, you can just as well be infected if you are vaccinated, so the argument that [the unvaccinated] are going on set and getting everyone vaccinated sick on set, is just a moot point at this moment," he said.

"I didn't become a citizen of this country to have my First Amendment rights and my other rights [taken away]… for me to have to worry about having to lie about something like having a vaccine, I think it's an invasion of privacy. I don't think it's right," he said, adding that he will not lie about his vaccination status or use a fake vaccination card.

Marsden, pointing to the highly controversial and long-standing COVID-era lockdown and masking policies, asked "where does it stop?"

"Standing up for what you believe is right, and I believe that, if more people did it, then they'd have nowhere to go and these things would stop, and they'd start changing their policies. There has to be a point where people say ‘enough.’"

