ACLU pummeled for altering Ruth Bader Ginsburg's abortion quote, replaces 'woman' with 'person'

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is raising eyebrows for altering a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in order to be more inclusive.

Saturday marked one year since Ginsburg died at age 87 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The ACLU took to Twitter and commemorated the day by invoking her support for abortion, alluding to the Texas abortion law that has sparked a political firestorm.

"With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality. And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever," ACLU tweeted.

The tweet included a quote, which read, "The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person's] life, to [their] well-being and dignity… When the government controls that decision for [them], [they are] being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for [their] own choices."

However, Ginsburg actually said, "The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices."

Despite being days old, the tweet didn't catch fire until Wednesday.

"This has to be a joke. They redacted an RBG quote to remove from it ‘offensive’ references to women," Babylon Bee writer Frank Fleming reacted.

"ACLU altering RBG’s quote to remove references to women. That’s a fun precedent!" Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Rock exclaimed.

"Late to this. I'm sorry, it's terrible," The Nation writer Joan Walsh tweeted.

"This is both hilarious and chilling," Bloomberg Opinion columnist Eli Lake wrote.

"As RBG so famously said: "On the basis of [gender identity]" Blocked and Reported podcast host Katie Herzog joked.

"When *RBG* isn’t woke enough…" GOP strategist Matt Gorman tweeted.

"21st century feminists oppose references to women...or something. It's a mad, mad, mad, mad world," author Scott Ruesterholtz wrote.

"Glad the ACLU redacted all of RBG’s profanity. Mouth like a sailor, that one," Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel quipped.

Even ACLU lawyer Jennifer Granick called out the ACLU's tweet.

"@ACLU Changing what someone actually said is not what [ word ] is for. Those brackets are to make an existing text clearer, not to add new stuff to the text," Granick said.

The ACLU did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.