ACLU declares war on Biden if migrant families are detained: 'We will fight him every step of the way'

Democrats are pushing back on President Biden as the administration is reportedly considering detaining migrant families ahead of Title 42's end.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., told ABC News that the possible move was "deeply concerning."

"A just, safe, and humane immigration system should not place families in detention," Barragán said. "We should not return to the failed policies of the past where families are detained in substandard conditions with long term damage to children."

The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that the president's administration was considering reviving the policy that would detain migrant families who cross the southern border illegally.

"No decisions have been made as we prepare for the Title 42 Public Health Order to lift," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The Administration will continue to prioritize safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants."

The American Civil Liberties Union said they plan on fighting Biden "every step of the way" if he reinstates a policy of detaining migrant families.

"If President Biden moves forward with these plans, he will be putting vulnerable, traumatized immigrant children at risk. We will fight him every step of the way," ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero said.

Executive Director of The Immigration Hub, Sergio Gonzales, told ABC News that detaining families at the border would not stop them from coming and seeking asylum.

"There's no credible research that I have seen that has shown that when you jail families, it actually stops people from coming to our border," Gonzales said. "They're literally fleeing for their lives when they come to our border. They believe they have no other choice."

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he was "alarmed" by reports about the Biden administration considering the policy.

"I'm alarmed by news reports that the Administration is considering reinstating family detention policies," Thompson said. "If the reports are true, I strongly urge the Administration to reconsider this policy change and instead work towards implementing immigration policies that are humane, orderly, and in line with our American values."

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a joint statement urging the president to reject family detention on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned by reports that the Biden Administration is considering reinstating family detention in an attempt to deter migration. We agree with Secretary Mayorkas when he said, ‘A detention center is not where a family belongs,’" the progressives said.

