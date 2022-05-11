Abortion protests at churches show ’the Democratic Party in a nutshell,' author tells Brian Kilmeade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Batya Ungar-Sargon said Wednesday pro-choice protests are showing the Democratic Party in a nutshell, specifically demonstrators showing up at churches last Sunday.

"If you want to understand the Democratic Party right now, you could not have asked for a better image than a bunch of overeducated, White, radical, liberal young women invading a Hispanic church and screaming at people who are at prayer," the Newsweek deputy opinion editor told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Ungar-Sargon said she's "on the left," but opposes the woke politics that have taken over the Democratic Party.

PRO-CHOICE GROUP TO TARGET ALL 6 GOP-APPOINTED SCOTUS JUSTICES' HOMES FOR 'WALK-BY WEDNESDAY' PROTESTS

"It's a bunch of white, overeducated, liberal elites screaming at people of color, acting like they're on the side of social justice, on the side of equality and the side of progress while screaming in their faces, disrupting their prayer, disrespecting their values, increasing the divide between the outcomes of poor kids of color in schools and rich White kids. That is the Democratic Party today."

A pro-choice group planned protests outside the homes of all six Republican-appointed justices of the Supreme Court - Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – in what the group is calling "Walk-by Wednesday."

The far-left group known as "Ruth Sent Us" has repeatedly targeted conservative justices' homes as part of an ongoing left-wing pressure campaign aimed at influencing the court to uphold Roe v. Wade, after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court is on the verge of overturning its verdict in the 1973 case.

Ruth Sent Us is also among the far-left groups to have targeted Catholic churches for pro-choice protests.

Ungar-Sargon, author of "Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy," said the Democratic Party does not understand how out of touch they are with average Americans.

"They just can't face themselves because, like you keep pointing out, they limit what they're exposed to. They only see their far-left flank because they spend all their time on Twitter, which is a place where only lefties get to have their say," Ungar-Sargon said.

"And so they don't understand how out of touch they are with the average American, with the average Democratic voter, who really agrees with the Republicans and their Republican neighbors on so many issues, especially social, religious issues."