Democrats are throwing an "abortion-palooza" in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

"They’re degrading human life and women for that matter. It's just absolutely disgusting. This continued celebration of abortion," Democrats For Life of America executive director Kristen Day told Fox News Digital.

Day is appalled that Planned Parenthood is offering free abortions inside a "mobile health clinic" parked in Chicago during the convention. Pro-abortion activists also marched through the streets of Chicago ahead of the convention.

"I think this convention is going to be abortion-palooza. In response to them providing abortions, we would provide actual support to women in need. So, we started a diaper drive," Day said.

CHICAGO GETS ‘WEIRD’ FOR DNC WITH ABORTION TRUCKS, INFLATABLE IUD AND FREE VASECTOMIES, CONSERVATIVES SAY

"Planned parenthood, this is what they do. They do abortions. They, they do not support pregnant women," she continued. "And this just continues to prove the fact that that is their main focus… all they care about is abortion."

Day believes the "overall problem" with the Democratic Party is the constant "celebration of abortion," which used to be something progressives wanted to be safe, legal and rare.

"The fixation on it from the extremists, it’s harmful to women," she said.

"In states with the largest abortion numbers, they don't even report the numbers. They don't report the side effects. They don't report the negative effects. And, the states that do, we've seen in some states women have nine or more abortions. How is that good for women's health? It's not at all," Day continued. "So, I think the celebration of having the free abortions here is just, a real travesty for Americans."

Day predicted that the DNC would come and go without any talk of "respecting life," which she said further motivates Democrats For Life of America.

"We’re showing what it means to respect human life and to get pregnant women the resources they need, get new mothers the resources they need. And that's what the Democrats should be focused on. That's consistent with Democratic values. Providing abortions and killing babies is not consistent with helping the most vulnerable in our society," Day said.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERING FREE ABORTIONS, VASECTOMIES AT DNC

Democrats have made abortion a central theme in their campaigns across the country this election year, including warning that a Republican control of Congress, in tandem with another four years in the White House for former President Trump, would mean a nationwide ban.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in to replace President Biden, the Democratic Party has doubled down on rhetoric surrounding a "woman's right to choose."

Day said that former Presidents Clinton and Obama largely went by the "safe, legal and rare" mantra but "with Kamala Harris, it’s abortion first" when it comes to the polarizing issue.

"I just I have no faith that she will do anything to reverse this trend. I just don't see where we go as pro-life Democrats in this party when they when they don't want us," Day said.

She said her group is in Chicago to directly engage with Democratic leaders.

"We want to talk to the delegates and ask them, ‘Do you think that this party is big enough for pro-life Democrats? Do you think that we should be included?’ So, I'm really interested to, you know, to have these conversations and figure out the future for pro-life Democrats and where we stand," Day said.

Day said she would like to ask Vice President Harris and other top Democrats if they have ever spoken with a woman who regrets an abortion, someone who needed help from a pregnancy center in order to carry their baby to term or even a rape victim who chose to keep the baby. She believes the "celebration of abortion does more harm to these women" who have already made very difficult decisions.

If Day gets a chance to speak with DNC chair Jaime Harrison, it’ll be a first.

"We have met with every single party chair since I started this job. That’s the first thing we do when a new party chair is elected, we go and bring elected pro-life Democrats into the DNC and explain why the party needs to be the big tent party and why it’s important to include pro-life voices," she said.

"Jaime Harrison refused to meet with us," Day added. "He refused to meet with elected Democrats to talk about the issue and to get a better sense of where we stand."

A DNC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Harrison.

Day, who has been a Democrat since she worked on Michael Dukakis’ campaign in 1988, said her group would "have to discuss" leaving the Democratic Party after the onslaught of abortion glorification that is rampant at the DNC. She also feels "real hostility" from Democrats because of her pro-life views.

"I think that’s a decision that, you know, we’re going to have to really think long and hard on," she said. "The Republican Party is now the big tent party... and the Democratic Party is becoming so much more narrow. If I leave, it wouldn’t be because I wanted to, it’s because they don’t want me."

Day feels "the Republicans are really opening the door for pro-life Democrats to move over," which could drastically impact elections.

"So, I think the Democratic Party has to wake up," she said. "The abortion issue is so important to them, it seems like they don’t care. Abortion is more important than winning."

The Democrats For Life of America diaper drive has raised thousands of dollars for Chicago families.

"We're talking to the local pregnancy centers in the in Chicago and seeing what they need so we can fulfill all their requests," Day said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.